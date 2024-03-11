Law and Order: Batavia man accused of assaulting police officer during traffic stop

Aaron Fix

Aaron J. Fix, 50, of Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd, resisting arrest, criminal mischief 4th, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Fix is accused of interfering with the arrest of another person during a traffic stop on East Main Street, Batavia. When a deputy and Batavia patrol officer attempted to take Fix into custody, Fix allegedly resisted arrest and in the process, the officer was injured and a piece of the officer's equipment was damaged. Fix was arraigned and released.

Robert P. Tomaszewski, 56, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. A Batavia patrol officer stopped Tomaszewski on March 4 on River Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Alicia M. Lyons, 44, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Lyons is accused of being at Kwik Fill on Mach 1 after being banned from the property. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jeanna M. Hattaway, 44, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. She is also charged with obstructing government administration 2nd, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Hattaway was located on March 4 walking on Tracy Avenue, When Batavia police officers attempted to take her into custody on the warrant. Hattaway allegedly ran from police but was caught a short distance away. Hattaway was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine at the time of her arrest. Hattaway was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $3,000 bail, $6,000 bond, or $12,000 partially secured bond.

Charles A. Reichert, 41, of Batavia, is charged with riding a bicycle on a sidewalk. Reichert was issued a ticket on Feb. 25 following a personal injury accident. Reichert is accused of riding on the sidewalk before riding into the path of a vehicle.

Naquan J. Shepherd, 24, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant issued by City Court. Shepherd was initially charged with harassment 2nd in January 2024. He was issued an appearance ticket. He is accused of failure to appear. Shepherd was arraigned and released.

Shane M. Ramos, 32, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Ramos is accused of shoving another person during a fight on Summit Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Monique E. Hampson, 31, of Batavia, was arrested on March 4 on a warrant. Hampson was initially charged on Dec. 29 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 2nd following a traffic stop on West Main Street. She is accused of failure to appear in court as ordered. Hampson was arraigned and released.

Jennifer N. Wilson, 36, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, and resisting arrest. Wilson is accused of being inside a residence on Otis Street and then resisting arrest. She was arraigned and released.

Jonathan M. Falk, 25, of Batavia, was arrested on Feb. 26 on a warrant. He and another person allegedly stole merchandise from Seven-Eleven. Falk was initially charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. He is accused of failure to appear in court as ordered. He was arraigned and released.

Bryce D. Klehn, 18, of Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Klehn is accused of throwing a lit firework on March 2 onto the porch of a residence on Montclair Avenue. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Erica M. Esten, 36, of Oakfield, is charged with harassment 2nd. Esten is accused of hitting another person in the face in a parking lot on East Main Street, Batavia, on March 2. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Starzha Monae Hilliard, 25, of Webster Manor Avenue, Rochester, is charged with falsifying business records 1st. Hilliard is accused of providing false personal information to deputies and corrections officers after being arrested on unrelated offenses and then signing official fingerprint documents under the false identity. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Tabatha Ann Torcello, 58, of Broadway Road, Alexander, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and moving from lane unsafely. Torcello was charged after an investigation into an incident reported at 7:17 a.m. on Nov. 30. At that time, deputies responded to a report of a car in a ditch off Route 98 in Alexander. She was arrested recently and issued an appearance ticket.

George Samuel Luce, 54, of Gildden Road, Holly, is charged with strangulation 2nd and assault 3rd. Luce is accused of chocking and punching a woman during an incident at a hotel on Park Road, Batavia, at 10:42 a.m. on March 6.

Joseph Thomas Jablonski, 59, of Clifton Avenue, Batavia, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, unregistered motor vehicle, and vehicle with improper license plates. Jablonski was stopped at 3:29 a.m. on March 7 on Clinton Street by Sgt. Mathew Clor. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Arnold Bryan Colopy, 66, of Knowlesville Road, Alabama, is charged with torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide substance. Colopy is accused of keeping two dogs in "deplorable" conditions. Following a report at 4:11 p.m. on March 7, Deputy Alexander Hardsall allegedly found two dogs without any food or water. Colopy was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Michael Andrew Hahn, 44, of Lewiston Road, Alabama, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operator, unregistered motor vehicle, and uninspected motor vehicle. Hahn was stopped by Deputy Carlos Ortiz Speed at 3:43 a.m. on March 4 on Buffalo Road, Bergen. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jacqueline Raj Garrett, 44, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Garret is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart at 2:50 p.m. on March 8. She was released on an appearance ticket.