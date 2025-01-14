Law and Order: Batavia man accused of assaulting police officers

Brian Kent

Brian F. Kent, 53, of Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd, assault 3rd, and obstruction of governmental administration 2nd. Kent was arrested on Dec. 24 in connection with an incident on Dec. 21. When officers attempted to take Kent into custody on a separate incident, he allegedly fought with two police officers, causing injuries to both of them. He was arraigned and jailed.

Nathan L Royse, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd. Royse is accused of attempting to stab another person in Austin Park on April 23. He was arrested on Dec. 19. He was arraigned and released.

James E. Murray, Jr., 36, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal contempt 1st, and harassment 2nd. Murray is accused of violating an order of protection on Dec. 6 during an incident on Montclair Avenue. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Samuel R. Blackshear, 23, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal contempt 1st, criminal obstruction of breathing, and endangering the welfare of a child. Blackshear is accused of violating an order of protection at a location on Ellsworth Avenue on Dec. 15. He is accused of placing his hands around the neck of another person. She was reportedly unable to breathe. He was arraigned and released.

Douglas G. Goodwin, 33, of Alabama, is charged with reckless endangerment 2nd and aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. On Dec. 13, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Ellicott Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle was placed in reverse, and it accelerated almost striking one of the officers. The driver then fled the area. Goodwin was arrested on Dec. 14. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Adam J. Howard, 39, of Rochester, is charged with petit larceny. Howard is accused of stealing a TV and Amazon Fire TV stick from a residence in Batavia. He was arraigned and released.

Cody M. Landin, 36, of Middlebury, is charged with DWI. Landin was reportedly involved in an accident on Dec. 14 on West Main Street. When police arrived on scene, he allegedly left and initially failed to stop when officers attempted to pull him over. he was arraigned and released.

Marcus Cauldwell, 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and endangering the welfare of a child. Cauldwell is accused of damaging a door in the presence of a child during a fight on Bank Street. He was arraigned and released.

William E. Tolliver, Jr., 62, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Tolliver was stopped on Dec. 20 on East Avenue. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Trace G. Brewer, 24, of Batavia, was arrested on Dec. 19 on two warrants. Brewer is accused of fleeing on foot from police when officers attempted to take him into custody, leading to a charge of resisting arrest and objecting to governmental administration 2nd. He was arraigned and released.

Samantha L. Tate, 32, of Batavia, was arrested on Dec. 19 on a warrant. She was initially charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs in March, 2023, and allegedly failed to appear in court. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Robert Z. Johnson, 65, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of harassment 2nd. Johnson is accused of hitting another person on Dec. 19 during a fight on East Main Street. In a separate incident on Dec. 18, Johnson allegedly threatened another person. He was issued appearance tickets.

Charles P. Stevens, Shelby L. Fryer, Jasmine C. Mayo, and Taylor A. Browne, no ages or residences provided, are all charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. They were arrested on Dec. 17 following a traffic stop on South Main Street, Batavian, and allegedly found in possession of narcotics. They were issued appearance tickets.

David L. Weaver, 34, of Batavia, was arrested on Dec. 18 on a warrant. Weaver was charged with harassment in December 2022 and allegedly failed to appear in court. Weaver was arraigned in City Court and released.

Cassandra F. Smith, 39, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Smith was arrested on Dec. 17. She was accused of throwing an object at another person in violation of an order of protection. She was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Ajia R. Hasenauer, 31, of Rochester, was arrested on Dec. 17 on two warrants. Hasenauer is accused of using a vehicle without permission. Hasenauer was also issued multiple traffic tickets. She was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Janell M. Sauer, Colleen M. Hutchinson, and Brandon M. Seppe, no ages nor residences released, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. During a traffic stop on Dec. 17, all three were allegedly found in possession of narcotics. They were issued appearance tickets.

Victoria J. Paul, 33, of Le Roy, was arrested on Dec. 13 on a warrant. Paul was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd on Jan. 18 and allegedly failed to appear in court. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Jade A. Fayko, 29, of Ridgeway, was arrested on Dec. 10, on a warrant. Fayko was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd in August 2023 and allegedly failed to appear in court. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Richard D. Neal, 35, of Albion, is charged with DWI. Neal was stopped on Dec. 14 on West Main Street, Batavia. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Tyler Robert Cook, 24, of Birchwood Drive, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving on a suspended registration, no inspection sticker, and inadequate lights. Cook was stopped at 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 22 on South Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Mason Schultz. Cook was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Jamielyn Polizzi, 37, of South Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with three counts of acting in a manner injurious to a child, harassment 2nd, and disorderly conduct. Polizzi was arrested on Dec. 29 after deputies arrived at a residence on South Street Road, Le Roy, to investigate a report of a disturbance. Polizzi was reportedly at the residence to pick up her daughter. Polizzi was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Robert Anthony Gayhart, 21, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. Gayhart was arrested on Dec. 28 following an investigation by Deputy Leah Bezon. He was held pending arraignment.

Joseph Carl Jeffords, 33, of Clinton Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and unlicensed operation. Jeffords was stopped at 2:22 a.m. on Dec. 31 on Bank Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Mason Schultz. He was allegedly found in possession of narcotics.