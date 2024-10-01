Law and Order: Batavia man accused of demanding money, causing serious physical injury

Matthew Taylor

Matthew R. Taylor, 41, of Batavia, is charged with assault 1st, robbery 1st, and menacing 3rd. Taylor is accused of engaging in violence with another person on East Main Street on Sept. 22. He is accused of demanding money and causing serious injury to the other person. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Jeffrey A. Tyler, no age provided, of Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, criminal possession of stolen property, and multiple traffic offenses. Tyler was stopped at 12:17 p.m. on Sept. 6 by Officer T.J. Mummery of Le Roy PD. During an investigation, Mummery determined Tyler was a convicted felon and was allegedly in possession of an unregistered handgun, which was also loaded. Tyler was reportedly towing a trailer that contained a stolen ATV. Tyler was held pending arraignment.

Sugeiry Vazquez, 35, of Otis Street, Rochester, is charged with unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, reckless endangerment 1st, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unlicensed drive, and speeding. Deputy Alexander Hadsall initiated a pursuit of a vehicle on Route 20 in Darien at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 24 after learning that a vehicle had fled a T.J. Maxx in Erie County after the theft of clothing items. Hadsall attempted to stop the vehicle but the vehicle did not yield to emergency lights. The pursuit continued into the town of Byron, where it crashed into the front lawn of a residence. The occupants fled on foot and were later located in a cornfield by the Sheriff's Office K-9. The driver of the vehicle was arrested. Vazquez was arraigned and released under supervision.

Christina L. Riley, 36, of Batavia, is charged with attempted robbery 3rd, grand larceny 4th, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd. Riley is accused of fighting with another person on Sept. 21 at an unreleased location and of attempting to steal that person's child while several children were present. Raily was arraigned and released.

Jennifer A. Schellerer, 38, of Batavia, and Dennis J. Williamson, 42, of Rome, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Schellerer and Williamson were arrested on Sept. 20 after police received a report of two people passed out in a car at the Mobile gas station on East Main Street, Batavia. They were allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine. Williamson was also charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th for allegedly possessing a stolen license plate. They were issued appearance tickets.

Michael J. Holler, 38, of Rochester, was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 22. Holler was initially arrested on a charge of petit larceny on Sept. 18. He allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. He was arraigned and released.

Gracien R. Ibambasi, 30, of Batavia, is charged with menacing 3rd and endangering the welfare of a child. Ibambasi is accused of threatening another person in the presence of two children. He was arrested on Sept. 22, arraigned in City Court and released.

Phillip P. Heale, 41, of Batavia, and Jessica D. Delcour, 41, of Batavia, are charged with petit larceny. Heale and Delcour are accused of shoplifting at Aldi in Batavia on Sept. 14. Based on an investigation, they were charged with a second count of petit larceny. They are accused of shoplifting on Aug. 8 at the same store. They were issued an appearance ticket.

Patrick O. Spikes, 43, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Spikes is accused of hitting another person during an argument on Central Avenue on Sept. 17. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jennifer L. Stack, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. She was arrested on an arrest warrant on Sept. 13. She was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Jan. 18. She was arraigned and released.

Cylie Rose Gebo, 27, of Macedon Center Road, Palmyra, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Gebo was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and a pipe by Deputy Robert Henning at 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 26 on West Bergen Road, Bergen. She was issued an appearance ticket.

David Allen Leach, 30, of Main Road, Pembroke, is charged with assault 3rd. Leach is accused of attacking two people during an argument at 10:19 p.m. on Sept. 25, at a location on Main Road, Pembroke. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and held pending arraignment.

Joseph Allen Hogan, 56, of Prairie Trail, West Henrietta, is charged with petit larceny. Hogan was arrested on Sept. 25, accused of stealing $494 from another person at Batavia Downs at 1:04 a.m. on Sept. 17. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Zachary James Pernick, 26, of Paradise Lane, Tonawanda, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Pernick is accused of damaging a wall inside Batavia Downs at 2:31 a.m. on Sept. 28. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Shaunda Lee Hill, 35, of South Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Hill is accused of shoplifting at Walmart at 4:41 on Sept. 27. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Devin Ralph Zortman, 25, of Highland Avenue, McKees Rocks, Pa., is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or more, failure to signal, and drinking alcohol or consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle. Zortman was stopped at 12:29 on Sept. 29 on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, by Deputy Mason Schultz. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Christopher James Johnston, 48, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. The details of the alleged incident where not released other than it was reported 12:54 p.m. on Oct. 1. Johnston was held pending arraignment.