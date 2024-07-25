Law and Order: Batavia man accused of driving under influence of drugs, causing injury in accident

Eric James Flowers, 36, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with felony driving while under the influence of drugs, vehicular assault 2nd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, failure to yield the right of way, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Flowers was charged following an investigation into a three-vehicle accident at 8:29 a.m. on June 26 on East Main Street Road at North Ag Park Drive in Batavia. He is accused of causing physical injury to another person while driving under the influence of drugs. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Donald Daniel Ryan, 40, of Main Road, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd, robbery 3rd, criminal mischief 4th, and two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. Ryan was arrested on July 4 following a victim report regarding an alleged assault on June on Park Road in Batavia. He is accused of applying pressure and of blocking the nose and mouth of a person to obstruct breathing and blood circulation. He was arraigned and jailed.

Anthony T. Wenhold, 36, of East Main Street, Batavia, and Laura M. Barber, 36, of East Main Street, Batavia, are both charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Wenhold and Barber are accused of passing through the self-checkout lane at Walmart on July 17 and not scanning all items in their cart, and then attempting to leave the store. The total value of the items was $173.11. They were both issued appearance tickets.

Travis Martin Klotzbach, 34, of Morning Glory Court, Mechanicsville, Va., is charged with DWI, speeding, open container, and failure to notify DMV of an address change. Klotzbach was stopped at 12:20 a.m. on July 6 on Lewiston Road, Batavia, by Deputy Jonathan Dimming. He was held pending arraignment.

Nicholas Edward McEneany, 26, of Clinton Street, Avon, is charged with petit larceny. McEneany is accused of stealing a can of beer from a concession stand at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center during the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on July 12. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Maxwell William Matricardi, 28, of San Fernando Lane, East Amherst, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Matricardi was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and Xanax during a larceny investigation at Batavia Town Center on Veterans Memorial Drive at 4:30 p.m. on July 17.

Jesse Edward Szczech, 44, of Plymouth Avenue, Rochester, is charged with 184 counts of criminal contempt 1st. No details about the case were released. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Zachary Steven Natale, 30, of North Street, Medina, is charged with disobeying a court mandate. Natale is accused of sending text messages in violation of an order of protection. He was processed and released.

Aavion Jamier Bethel, 19, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Bethel, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $100 from a cash register at the store on 3:58 p.m. on July 19.