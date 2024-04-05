Law and Order: Batavia man accused of fighting with police during disturbance on Thomas Avenue

Allister Gunter

Allister L. Gunter, 28, of Batavia, is charged with attempted assault 2nd, attempted robbery 3rd, four counts of unlawful imprisonment 2nd, two counts of criminal mischief 4th, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, two counts of obstructing governmental administration 2nd, and harassment 2nd. Gunter was charged following an incident reported on March 17 on Thomas Avenue. Patrol officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A victim reported a fight. Gunter is accused of barricading the door, requiring officers to make a forced entry into the residence. When officers attempted to take Gunter into custody, he allegedly resisted arrest and fought with officers. The victim alleges that Gunter attempted to assault her and would not allow her or her children to leave the residence. He allegedly prevented her from calling the police for help. He was arraigned and released under supervision.

Jorgia Fotiathis

Jorgia A. Fotiathis, 30, of Batavia, is charged with assault 1st and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. Fotiathis was arrested on March 19 following an investigation into an incident reported on March 4 on Hutchins Street. Fotiathis is accused of stabbing another person. He was arraigned and jailed.

George J. Budzinack, 44, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd and petit larceny. Budzinack is accused of entering Tops on March 29 after being barred from the property and stealing merchandise from the store on March 29. He was arraigned and jailed without bail.

Luc A Baillargeon, 42, of Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, and criminal contempt 2nd. Baillargeon is accused of throwing a knife at another person on March 27 during a fight on Prospect Avenue. He allegedly violated an order of protection by sending unauthorized text messages. he was arraigned in City Court and released.

George Budzinack

James R Briggs, 48, of Walden Creek Drive, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd and criminal possession of stolen property 5th. Briggs was arrested following a traffic stop on March 24. He was allegedly driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate and forged registration sticker. He was arraigned and released. Briggs is also charged with petit larceny. He is accused of shoplifting from Walmart at 7:34 p.m. on March 14.

Mark L. Farley, 55, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st and harassment 2nd. Farley allegedly threatened another person on March 23 in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned and released. On March 25, he was charged with harassment 2nd in connection with an incident reported in February where he allegedly grabbed another person. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Miya R. Houseman, 23, of Batavia, was arrested on March 27 on a warrant. Houseman was initially arrested on a charge of DWI Nov. 21, 2021. A warrant was issued after she allegedly failed to appear in court. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Martin J. Rodgers, 40, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Rodgers is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered jailed on $4,000 bail.

Carl E. Canterbury, 53, of Batavia, was arrested on March 22 on a warrant. Canterbury was charged on Jan. 23 for allegedly operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. A warrant was issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court. Canterbury was arraigned and released.

Joey A. Evans, 33, of Batavia, was cited for riding a bicycle on a sidewalk. Evans was charged after an accident on March 22. He allegedly struck a pedestrian while riding his bike. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Mark. A. Constable, 35, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Constable is accused of grabbing another person by the arm during a dispute on Ganson Avenue on March 23. he was issued an appearance ticket.

Mark. A. Constable, 35, of Batavia, and Kayleen M. Laird, 28, of Batavia, are charged with theft of services. Constable and Laird are accused of leaving Gilliana's Diner on Jackson Street on March 19 without paying for their meals. They were issued appearance tickets.

Kenneth H. Avery, 53, of Byron, is charged with DWI. Avery was charged following a traffic stop on March 17 on Clinton Street by a Batavia patrol officer. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ronald W. Lewis, 36, of Ogden, was arrested on March 20 on two warrants. The first warrant stems from a larceny complaint in July of 2023. Lewis allegedly stole merchandise from Tim Horton’s. The second is the result of a trespass charge in September of 2023 at UMMC. He was arraigned and released.

Canden J. Thomas, 29, of Albion, was arrested on March 20 on a warrant. Thomas was initially charged on Nov. 22 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and other traffic violations after a motor vehicle crash on Bank Street. He was arraigned and released.

Nathan W. Campbell, 43, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Campbell is accused of entering Save-a-Lot on March 28 after being barred from the property. He was issued an appearance ticket/

Lewis A. Morris, Jr., 69, of Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment 2nd. Morris is accused of putting his hands around the neck of another person and of striking that person in the face during a disturbance on Brooklyn Avenue on March 15. He was arraigned and released.

Patricia M. Anderson, 39, of Batavia, was arrested on April 1 on two warrants on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. The first warrant is related to an incident in August of 2023, where Anderson was allegedly found in possession of cocaine while being arrested on an unrelated warrant. The second warrant stems from an incident in October of 2023, where Anderson was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl while again being arrested on another unrelated warrant. She was arraigned and released.

Douglas G. Bryant, 52, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on March 29 on a charge of criminal contempt 2nd. Bryant is accused of violating an order of protection by posting about the protected person on social media. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Michael C. Smith, 32, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Smith is accused of stealing merchandise from Tops on March 29. He allegedly fled the store. Store employees followed him to West Avenue and Union Street, where police took him into custody. He was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to the Sheriff's Office on a warrant.

Thomas Joseph Mitchell, 34, of Chestnut Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd, unlicensed driver, and no inspection sticker. Mitchell was stopped at 3:50 a.m. on March 22 on Route 33 in Bergen by Deputy Jacob Kipler. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jennifer Lynn McCoy, 46, of Main Street, Attica, is charged with grand larceny 4th, three counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information 3rd, and petit larceny. McCoy is accused of stealing $2,800.67 from a location on South Main Street, Oakfield, between Oct. 19 and Jan. 28. She is also accused of stealing a donated bicycle from a non-profit organization in Stafford on July 25. McCoy was issued an appearance ticket.

Joshua John King, 34, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .18 or greater. King was stopped at 1:57 a.m. on March 24 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Scott Robert Stine, 40, of Alleghany Road, Pembroke, is charged with DWI, reckless driving, open alcohol container in vehicle, speed unreasonable, and failure to keep right. Stine was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle property damage accident at 9:22 p.m. on March 28 on North Lake Road, Pembroke. He was arrested by Deputy Ayron Blankenberg, processed at the Genesee County Jail, and released.

Michael Anthony Sweet, 38, of Raymond Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Sweet was stopped at 11:38 p.m. on March 26 on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Ryan Mullen. Sweet was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jared Ryan Burns, 37, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with falsely reporting 3rd. Burns is accused of calling emergency dispatch at 3:26 p.m. on March 31 to falsely report an incident that was "about to occur" at a location on Clinton Street Road. He was issued an appearance ticket.

James Thomas Cooke, 30, of Sandy Beach Road, Grand Island, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and unregistered motor vehicle. Cooke was stopped at 12:59 a.m. on March 30 on West Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell. Cooke was issued an appearance ticket.

Paul Lee, 52, of Helen Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Following a complaint at 3:41 p.m. on April 2 on Buffalo Road in Bergen, deputies Mason Schultz and James Stack made contact with Lee. He was allegedly found in possession of narcotics. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Matthew O'Neal Bader, 41, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with identity theft, 3rd, and criminal possession of stolen property, 4th. Bader is accused of stealing a credit card and using it to make purchases in the city of Batavia on March 15. Bader was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Nickolas Adam Figlow, 22, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with making a threat of mass harm. Figlow is accused of making a threat of mass harm against a business on Lewiston Road, Batavia, on April 2. Figlow was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.