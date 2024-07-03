Law and Order: Batavia man accused of not surrendering rifle in compliance with order of protection

Peter Cino

Peter J. Cino, 56, of Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th and harassment 2nd. Cino is accused of hitting another person on June 13 at a location on Bank Street during an argument and of threatening that person with a hammer. He was arraigned in City Court, and an order of protection was issued. On June 15, police learned that Cino was possibly in possession of a firearm he had not surrendered as required by the order of protection. Officers obtained a search warrant and located a rifle in the bedroom closet. He was then charged with criminal contempt 2nd and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon 3rd. He was arraigned and ordered held in jail.

Norman Michael

Michael Norman, no age or address provided, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance 2nd, a Class A2 felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and conspiracy 2nd. Danielle Michael, no age or address provided, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, conspiracy 2nd, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Marcus Mobley, no age or address provided, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. The three suspects were arrested on May 28. It's alleged that Norman Michael contacted his wife and arranged for her to sell a large quantity of narcotics to Marcus Mobley. After the sale, Batavia NET officers conducted a vehicle stop on Mobley's vehicle, which led to a narcotics seizure. Release status not provided.

Kenneth B. Jordan, 31, of Batavia, is with strangulation 2nd, attempted assault 3rd, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Police responded to a report of a disturbance on June 22 at a location on Liberty Street. Jordan is accused of strangling a victim and refusing to let her leave a residence. Two children were present at the time of the incident. Jordan was arraigned and ordered jailed.

Angelina J. Baumgart, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, criminal impersonation 2nd, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 2nd. A Batavia police officer initially stopped Baumgart's vehicle on June 8 for an alleged stolen license plate. After an investigation, police determined the vehicle itself was stolen. Baumgart allegedly lied about her name and was found in possession of crack cocaine. She was arraigned and ordered held in jail.

Jeanna M Hattaway, no age or residence provided, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Hattaway's vehicle was stopped on Jan. 30. allegedly found in possession of a small club wrapped in razor wire as well as methamphetamine and cocaine. She also had two warrants pending from two separate cases. She was arraigned and released.

Jamie A. Dutton, 31, of Batavia, and Sandra L. Marsceill, 53, of Batavia, are charged with petit larceny. The pair are accused of stealing a hammock chair from Aldi. They were issued appearance tickets. Dutton was also charged with petit larceny on June 26 by State Police in connection with an alleged theft reported at 1:15 a.m. on that date in the town of Batavia.

Jessica D. Delcour, 41, of Wyoming, was arrested on a warrant on June 18. Delcour was initially arrested on Feb. 16 on a charge of criminal trespass 2nd. The warrant was issued after she allegedly failed to appear in court. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Isaiah J. A. Munroe, 34, of Batavia, is charged with criminal tampering 3rd. Munroe is accused of causing a disturbance at Advance Auto Parts on June 14 and shoving a cashier's computer, keyboard, and receipt printer off the county. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Adrienne S. Bechtold, 28, of Batavia, was arrested on June 13 on three warrants. The warrants were issued after Bechtold allegedly failed to appear in court, on three separate criminal cases. She was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail on $2,500 bail, $5,000 bond or $10,000 partially secured bond.

Michael J. Miller, 46, of Batavia, was arrested on June 21 on a warrant alleging failure to register a change of address as a sex offender. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.

Katty L Jackson, 28, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Jackson is accused of damaging an iPad on June 26 during an argument at a residence on Pearl Street. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Benjamin G. Evans, 35, of Batavia, was arrested on two bench warrants on June 24. Both warrants stem from incidents where Evans was charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Evans was arraigned and released.

Michael C. Smith, 32, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Smith is accused of shoplifting at Aldi. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Steven Kevin Underhill, 27, of Webber Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with reckless endangerment 2nd. Underhill is accused of firing a shotgun on July 1 while in a residential neighborhood and under the influence of a narcotic. Underhill was processed at the jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Robzeem Estevez, 29, of Hillside Avenue, Syracuse, is charged with trespass. Estevez is accused of being on private property on Park Road on July 2 at 9:28 a.m. after previously being barred from being on the property. He was issued an appearance ticket.

An 18-year-old is charged with obstruction of governmental administration 2nd in connection with an incident reported at 1:47 p.m. on June 30 in the town of Batavia. The juvenile is from Le Roy. The State Police state an investigation is pending.