Law and Order: Batavia man accused of possession crack cocaine with intent to sell following traffic stop

Charles Phillp Stevens, 36, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell and criminal possession of a narcotic drug. Stevens was allegedly found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop at 12:02 a.m. on March 7 on Lake Street Road, Le Roy. He was transported to the Genesee County Jail and held pending arraignment.

Clint Jeffery Towne, 44, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon 3rd. Towne was arrested at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 28 on these charges following a prior on Feb. 21 on a separate incident. During a search of his property at a location on Phelps Road, Pembroke, he was allegedly found in possession of an assault weapon and multiple large-capacity magazines. He was incarcerated at the time and released back into the custody of the Genesee County Jail.

Justin A. Reisman, 36, of Water-Port Carlton Road, Carlton, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental administration. Following a fatal motor vehicle accident on Tesnow Road at 8:04 p.m. on Feb. 23, Reisman allegedly entered the crime scene and remained unlawfully after being told to leave several times by sheriff's deputies. Reisman was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

Jarad Michael Stalker, 40, of Indian Falls Road, Pembroke, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Stalker was arrested on Feb. 19 at 10:06 p.m. on a warrant and allegedly found with narcotics in a pocket of his clothing. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Tammy M. O'Shea, 53, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and improper or unsafe turn. O'Shea was stopped at 2:35 a.m. on Feb. 22 on East Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Ryan Mullen. O'Shea was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Thomas Cody Schell, 38, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with DWI and speeding. Schell was stopped at 2:34 a.m. on March 8 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Deputy Jacob Kipler. Schell was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Bonnie Jane Moser, 52, of Bethany Center Road, Bethany, is charged with petit larceny. Moser is accused of shoplifting from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive at 7:20 p.m. on March 8 (the Sheriff's Office did not disclose the name of the store in the arrest report). Moser allegedly tried to steal six items valued at $95.12. She was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Brandi Rose Hough, 29, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Hough was arrested following a Probation Department home visit at 10:15 a.m. on March 7. She was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

Dale R. Williams, 41, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, and driving without insurance. Williams was stopped at 12:50 a.m. on March 1 on Richmond Avenue in Batavia by Deputy Ayrton Blankenberg. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Colleen Michell Hutchinson, 50, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, driving a vehicle without a stop lamp, and uninspected motor vehicle. Hutchinson was stopped at 4:48 p.m. on March 3 by Deputy Jeremy McClellan. She was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and "narcotic equipment used to smoke crack cocaine." She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Rashad Tariq Cordell, 25, of State Street Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 3rd and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Cordell is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle at 10 p.m. on Feb. 27 on Park Road, Batavia. He was held pending arraignment.

Robert Paul Leiser, 56, of Lockport Road, Alabama, is charged with hindering prosecution 3rd. Leiser is accused of allowing Marc C. Cook to live on his property while knowing Cook had active felony warrants. Leiser was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

Dana Lee Powers, 54, of Prestige Xing, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and operating a vehicle without stop lamps. Powers was stopped at 12:21 a.m. on Feb. 28 on Ellicott Street, Batavia, by Deputy Jacob Kipler. Powers was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

Raymond James Dick, 60, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Also arrested was Sandra L. Marsceill. They were allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance while in a parking lot on Veterans Memorial Drive at 3:48 p.m. on Feb. 25. They were transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.