Law and Order: Batavia man accused of strangulation, wielding a knife in attack on another man

Lazavia M. Price, 35, of Batavia, is charged with unlawful imprisonment 1st, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, strangulation 2nd, menacing 2nd, and assault 3rd. Price is accused of fighting with another person on Oct. 4. He allegedly strangled the other person and threatened him with a knife. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Supreme R. Hines, no age nor address provided, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, attempted grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, and conspiracy 6th. Eric L. Ball, Jr., is charged with tampering with physical evidence, attempted grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, obstructing governmental administration, and conspiracy 6th. Hines and Ball are accused of attempting to steal a large amount of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods at 4:21 p.m. on Oct. 15. Hines was allegedly the driver of a Honda Accord that fled from the scene. Three deputies responded and spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at Oak Street and Park Road. The deputies pursued the Honda Accord onto the Thruway. During the pursuit, the suspects allegedly started discarding stolen property. The vehicle was eventually stopped by the combined efforts of deputies, troopers and officers with Le Roy PD on the I-490 in Le Roy. Hines was held for arraignment and Ball was issued an appearance ticket.

Jason Matthew Wood, 37, of Freeman Road, Byron, was arrested as a fugitive from another state on Oct. 11. The arrest warrant was issued by the Adams County Sheriff's Office in Colorado. Wood was wanted on two counts of sexual assault on a child, sexual assault on a child pattern of abuse, and two counts of sexual assault on a child from a position of trust. While deputies were at Wood's address, they noticed him pass the location on an eclectic bike. They were able to catch up with Wood and take him into custody without incident. He was jailed pending extradition to Colorado.

Raymond A. Amaro, 38, no street address, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Amaro is accused of entering a dwelling unlawfully at 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 6 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, and of damaging the property of another person. He was held pending arriagnment.

Phillip P. Heale, 46, of Batavia, and Jessica D. Delcour, 41, of Batavia, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Heale and Declour were allegedly found in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia during a home probation search on Oct. 7. They were reached and issued appearance tickets.

Dean D. Root, 43, of Le Roy, was arrested on Oct. 8 on a warrant. The warrant was issued for Root when he allegedly failed to appear in court after being issued a misdemeanor traffic ticket. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Hillary D. Russell, 31, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Russell is accused of shoplifting at Save-A-Lot in Batavia on Sept. 30. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Trace G. Brewer, 24, of Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd and resisting arrest. Members of the Batavia Police NET Unit spotted Brewer on Watson Street on Oct. 4 and attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Brewer allegedly ran from officers but was eventually taken into custody. He was arraigned and released.

Terrance H. Riley, 36, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Riley is accused of fighting with another person in the presence of three children on Oct. 1. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Trevor N. Christman, 34, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 4. Christman allegedly failed to appear in court after being issued an appearance ticket for a misdemeanor crime. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Morgan A. Schoonmaker, 28, of Perry, was arrested on Oct. 3 on a warrant. Schoonmaker allegedly failed to appear in court on a misdemeanor traffic ticket. She was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail.

Booker T. Ricks, 53, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Ricks is accused of punching another person several times on Sept. 28 causing injury. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kevin Allan Knickerbocker, 53, of West Main Street, Byron, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Knickerbocker is accused of violating an order of protection at 3:32 a.m. on Oct. 12 at a location in Byron by placing the protect party in fear for his or her safety. Knickerbocker was issued an appearance ticket.