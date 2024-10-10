Law and Order: Batavia man accused of threatening another person with a knife

Stanley T. Hooker, 32, of Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and harassment 2nd. Hooker is accused of threatening another person on Sept. 27 with a knife during a fight on Spencer Court. He was arraigned and released.

Lakara D. Johnson, 34, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Johnson is accused of shoplifting at Walmart at 2:57 p.m. on Oct. 8. Johnson was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Ajia R. Hasenauer, 31, of Rochester, was arrested on Sept. 30 on two warrants. The first warrant stems from an incident where Hasenauer allegedly took another person’s vehicle without permission. She was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 3rd. The second warrant was issued after Hasenauer failed to appear in court, after being issued a misdemeanor traffic ticket. She was arraigned and released.

Peter M. Costantino, 63, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd and endangering the welfare of a child. Costantino is accused of fighting with a neighbor while two children were present on Sept. 28. He was arraigned and released.

Alicia M. Lyons, 44, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Lyons was allegedly on Kwik Fill property on Oct. 1, after previously being barred from the property. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christopher L. Rebmann, 51, of Attica, was arrested on Sept. 25 on a warrant. The warrant was issued after Rebmann allegedly failed to appear in court on an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. He was arraigned in City Court and released.