Law and Order: Batavia man accused of threatening person with box cutter, fighting with police

Michael J. Stack, 47, of Batavia, is charged with attempted robbery 3rd, attempted criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, 2nd, menacing, 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd. Stack is accused of striking another person and threatening that person with a box cutter. When police attempted to arrest him on Sept. 3, Stack allegedly fought with officers and attempted to take an officer's gun from the officer's holster. Stack was arraigned in City Court and held without bail.

Anthony Earl Parks, 19, of West 150th Street, New York City, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds. Parks, a Genesee Community College student, is accused of possessing an unregistered loaded pistol with a high-capacity magazine while at College Village at 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 22. Campus security was made aware that Parks may possess a weapon through a social media post. There is no information uncovered by investigators alleging any threats by Parks related to the handgun. Parks was arraigned and jailed on $25,000 bail or $5,000 bond. The incident was investigated by Deputy Rachael Diehl and Investigator Erik Andre. They were assisted by campus security.

Patrick O. Spikes, 43, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession fo a weapon 3rd and menacing 2nd. Spikes is accused of threatening another person with a knife during a fight on Sept. 17 at an undisclosed location. Spikes was arraigned in City Court and held without bail.

Nicholas C. Kingdollar, 28, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal contempt 2nd, and aggravated family offense. Kingdollar was allegedly found on Sept. 6 inside a residence at an undisclosed location in violation of a stay-away order of protection. He was arraigned in City Court and was ordered held on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Penny S. Hofert, 58, of Batavia, is charged with criminal of a controlled substance 3rdf and criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Hofert was arrested on Aug. 22 following an investigation into an alleged drug sale on Aug. 5. Batavia PD reports that members of the Neighborhood Enforcement Team witnessed a suspect conduct a drug sale on Bank Street. Hofert was arraigned and released.

Adam J. Arsenault, 38 of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 4th. Arsenault is accused of possessing a muzzleloader. He was arrested on Aug. 27. Police state that Arsenault is a convicted felon and is not permitted to possess any guns. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kyle J. Leenhouts, 36, of Rochester, is charged with DWI. On Aug. 24, Batavia patrol officers were dispatched to McDonald's on East Main Street where a person was reportedly causing a disturbance in the drive-thru. Leenhouts was arrested following an investigation. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Keith M. Lewandowski, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. He was arrested on Aug. 26 on a warrant based on an incident on Dec. 3. Officers stopped Lewandowski on his bicycle for an alleged traffic violation. He was allegedly found in possession of narcotics. He was arraigned and released.

Mason D. Dumbleton, 33, of Alexander, is charged with DWI. Dumbleton was stopped on Aug. 23 on Ellicott Street, Batavia, by a Batavia patrol officer. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Lindsay Q. Brooks, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Brooks is accused of damaging the door of a residence on Ellicott Place, Batavia, during a fight. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Trevor N. Christman, 34, of Batavia, is charged with exposure of a person. Christman is accused of exposing himself and uritnating on a building on Ellicott Street, Batavia, on Aug. 15. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Dominic D. Czerniak, 25, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Czerniak was arrested on Aug. 12. He allegedly kicked another person in a fight on West Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Suzanne C. Stein, 62, of Byron, was arrested on Aug. 24 on a warrant. Stein was initially issued a traffic ticket for a misdemeanor traffic violation. The warrant was issued after she allegedly failed to appear in court. Stein was arraigned and released.

Michael C. Smith, 32, of Batavia, was arrested on four warrants on Aug. 19. The warrants are related to several different incidents where Smith was charged with petit larceny and trespass. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail.

Alicia M. Lyons, 44, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Lyons is accused of striking another person during a fight on Mill Street, Batavia, on Sept. 2. She was arrested again on Sept. 4 and charged with two counts of harassment 2nd. She is accused of striking another person at two separate times. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Joseph M. Call, 24, of Batavia, turned himself in on a warrant on Aug. 28. Call was issued a misdemeanor traffic ticket, on June 10. A warrant was issued, after he allegedly failed to appear in court. Call was arraigned and released.

Brandon A. Honore, 39, of Batavia, was arrested on Aug. 29 on a warrant. Honore allegedly failed to appear in court on a misdemeanor traffic ticket. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Bill A. Thomas, 64, of Batavia, is charged with open alcohol container in public. Thomas was allegedly found in possession on Aug. 31 of an open container of alcohol in Austin Park. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jeremy C. Goodell, 50, of Batavia, is charged with open alcohol container in public. Goodall is accused of possessing an open container in Austin Park on Aug. 31. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jamie A. Dutton, 32, of Batavia, was arrested on Aug. 30 on a warrant and other charges. The warrant charges Dutton with petit larceny. He is accused of stealing merchandise from Aldi on June 20. He was additionally charged with criminal impersonation 2nd, for allegedly lying about his name in order to avoid arrest, as well as resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental Administration 2nd, for allegedly running from police who were attempting to arrest him. He was arraigned in City Court and turned over to the Genesee County Jail, on a Parole warrant.

Francis A. Coombs, 57, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Coombs is accused of kicking a hole in a wall at a residence on State Street on Aug. 25. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Deandre C. Lee, 30, of Rochester, and Myrin D. Lumpkin, 46, of Batavia, are both charged with disorderly conduct. Lee and Lumpkin are accused of fighting with each other on Aug. 25 in the street at the intersection of Main Street and Jefferson Avenue. Lee was also charged with criminal contempt 2nd. He is accused of violating an order of protection in relation to an occupant of a vehicle Lee and Lumpkin had been in. Lee was arraigned in City Court. Lumpkin was issued an appearance ticket.

Lyndsay T. Young, 41, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Young is accused of living in the woods of private property on South Jackson Street, Batavia. She was arrested on Aug. 26. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jennifer N. Wilson, 37, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant on Aug. 27. Wilson was initially arrested on Feb 26 on charges of criminal trespass 2nd, obstructing governmental administration 2nd and resisting arrest. Wilson allegedly failed to appear in court on the charges. Wilson was arraigned in City Court and released.

Lamar I. Randall, 39, of Batavia, was arrested on Aug. 8 on a warrant. Randall allegedly failed to appear on a traffic ticket. He was arraigned and released.

Thomas J. Preedom, 36, of Clarence, is charged with failure to register. Preedom is reportedly a registered sex offender and allegedly failed to report a change of address within 10 days. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Raymond L. Keffer, Jr., 47, of Brockport, is charged with failure to register. Keffer is reportedly a registered sex offender and allegedly failed to report a change of address within 10 days. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Mark W. McWethy, 56, of Batavia, was arrested on Sept. 11 on a warrant. McWethy was initially charged on Aug. 6 with criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. He allegedly failed to appear in court to answer to the charges. He was arraigned and released.

Anthony R. Dunmore, 44, of Rochester, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. Dunmore is accused of placing his hands around another person's neck during a fight on State Street on Sept. 7., 2023. The suspect fled the scene. Dunmore was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 6. He was arraigned and released.

Michael A. Sweet, 38, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Sweet is accused of grabbing another person and dragging that person during a fight on Raymond Avenue on Sept. 16. He was also arrested on a warrant charging harassment 2nd in connection with an incident involving the same victim. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held in the Genesee County Jail.

Jerry Smith, Jr., 49, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Smith is accused of shoving another person during a dispute on South Swan Street. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kristen L. Kocent, 36, of Batavia, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Kocent was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer on Oct. 13. She was arrested on Sept. 16, accused of driving while under the influence of narcotics. She was arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.

Rachel A. Baer, 37, of Le Roy, was arrested on Sept. 17 on a warrant. Baer was initially arrested in May on a charge of petit larceny. She allegedly failed to appear in court. She was arraigned and released.

Timothy J. Niccloy, 39, of Batavia, was arrested on Sept. 15 on a warrant. Niccloy was issued a misdemeanor traffic ticket on June 4. He allegedly failed to appear in court. Niccloy was arraigned and released.

Daniel P. Frey, 42, of Batavia, is charged with theft of service. Fey is accused of not paying for his meal at Tully's. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joseph Anthony Saccomanno, 67, Highland Drive, Williamsville, is charged with harassment 2nd. Saccomanno is accused of hitting another person inside of the concert venue at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center at 8:11 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Tiaan Geldenhuys, 26, of Watson Road, Elba, is charged with assault 3rd. Geldenhuys is accused of attacking a co-worker at a location on Transit Road in Byron at 2:45 p.m. on Sept. 17, causing physical injury.

Casey Thomas Vaughn, 35, of Prestige Xing, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Vaughn is accused of violating an order of protection at 10:09 p.m. on Sept. 19. He was held pending arraignment.

Nathaniel Austin Moultrup, 24, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving left of pavement, moving from lane unsafely, drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle. Moultrup was stopped at 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 21 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Jacob Kipler.

Maura Carina Diaz-Garcia, 41, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, is charged with assault 2nd. Diaz-Garcia is accused of hitting another person multiple times and hit the person in the head with a coat hangar. The victim sustained multiple physical injuries, including bruising along the the left side of his or her body and a cut on the forehead. Diaz-Garcia was held pending arraignment.

Dean Michael Boldt, 57, of Wende Road. Alden, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 of alcohol and motor vehicle lights not meeting standards. Boldt was stopped at 1:28 a.m. on Sept. 22 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Jacob Kipler.