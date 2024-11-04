Law and Order: Batavia man accused of threatening police officer

Jon Bush

Jon H. Bush, 41, of Batavia, is charged with menacing a peace officer, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Bush is accused of threatening two probation officers with a knife at an unspecified location and preventing them from arresting another person during a home visit on June 28. He was arrested on Oct. 18. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed. Cindy L. Bush, his mother, was also charged with obstructing governmental administration and issued an appearance ticket.

Shawn P. Wolcott, 42, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd, criminal possession of stolen property 5th, and petit larceny. Wolcott broke into a building on Harvester Avenue and stole property on Oct. 12. He was arraigned and released.

Carolyn L. Kurek, 82, of Batavia, is charged with unlawful imprisonment 2nd and harassment 2nd. Kurek is accused of blocking another person from leaving a room at an apartment building on West Main Street, Batavia, on Oct. 16. She allegedly struck a person with her cane. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Kamau S. Freeman, 30, of Buffalo, was arrested on Oct. 15 on a warrant. Freeman was previously arrested on July 23 and charged with robbery 3rd, grand larceny 4th, criminal contempt 1st, and criminal mischief 3rd. The warrant was issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court. He was arraigned and released.

Morgan A. Schoonmaker, 28, of Perry, and Jaqulyn A. Dueppengiesser, 40, of Perry, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Schoonmaker and Dueppengiesser are accused of possessing narcotics during a traffic stop on Pearl Street on Oct. 15. They were issued appearance tickets.

Emily D. Shea, 29, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Shea was stopped on Oct. 10 on East Main Street by a Batavia patrol officer for allegedly driving putout headlights. She was issued tickets and released.

Ryan A. Decillis, 32, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Decillis was allegedly caught speeding after Batavia PD received a traffic complaint on Oct. 5 (location not disclosed). He was issued tickets and released.

Kristen L. Kocent, 36, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Kocent allegedly passed narcotics during an investigation on Oct. 13 at an undisclosed location. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Douglas G. Goodwin, Jr., 33, of Alabama, is charged with petit larceny. Goodwin is accused of stealing a gold chain from another person on Sept. 19. He was arrested on Oct. 21. He was arraigned and released.

Alicia M. Lyons, 45, Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest. Lyons is accused of resisting police on Oct. 17 when they attempted to take her into custody on multiple warrants. She was arraigned in City Court and was released.

Tek B. Giri, 46, of Scottsville, is charged with DWI. Giri was stopped on Clinton Street on Oct. 17 after Batavia PD received complaints of an erratic driver. Giri was issued tickets and released.

Mark J. Schultz, 38, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Schultz was stopped on Oct. 20 on West Main Street by a Batavia patrol officer who reportedly observed him driving without tail lights. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Francis A. Coombs, III, 57, of Batavia, was arrested on Oct. 16 on a warrant. Coombs was initially arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with criminal mischief 4th. He was issued an appearance ticket but allegedly failed to appear in court. Coombs was arraigned in City Court and released.

Arnold B. Colopy, 67, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass. Colopy is accused of unlawfully entering an apartment on School Street on Oct. 19. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Kelly Marie Zwolinski, 45, of Broadway Road, Darien, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Zwolinski is accused of damaging the property of another person at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at a location on Broadway Road, Darien. The value of the property is reportedly in excess of $250. He was held pending arraignment.

Harold Phillip Duell, 62, of Perry, is charged with felony DWI, open alcohol container, license restricted, driving on shoulder, and aggravated unlicensed operation. Duell was stopped at 1:24 a.m. on Oct. 28 on Richmond Avenue by Deputy Matthew Wesolowski. He was released on tickets.

Paul William Zeches, 36, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with sex offender failure to report a change of address. Zeches was arrested on Oct. 30. He was jailed on the charge.

Nathaniel Ashton Finta, 20, of North Main Street, Oakfield, is charged with assault 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Finta is accused of burning another person's clothing and of striking that person in the face with an open hand causing an injury. Finta was held pending arraignment.