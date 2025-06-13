Law and Order: Batavia man charged with assault and strangulation in separate incidents

Dominic Dyer

Dominic J. Dyer, 20, of Batavia, was arrested May 19 and charged with assault 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Dyer allegedly punched another person multiple times in the presence of a child during a fight on Liberty Street. He was also charged with strangulation 2nd and harassment 2nd in connection with a separate incident on April 20 on East Main Street, where Dyer allegedly strangled another person during a fight in the parking lot of the Mobil gas station. Dyer was arraigned in CAP Court.

Jadeyn R. Goras, 22, of Alabama, was arrested May 15 and charged with burglary 2nd, conspiracy 4th, criminal mischief 4th, and criminal facilitation 4th. Goras was charged in connection with a burglary on Hutchins Street on Jan. 12. He was arraigned in CAP Court and is due in Batavia City Court at a later date.

Anthony A. Bomasuto, 31, of Batavia, was arrested May 18 and charged with burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Bomasuto allegedly entered the victim’s residence in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to Genesee County Jail.

Lakeisha A. Gibson, 38, of Batavia, was arrested May 19 and charged with criminal contempt 1st. Gibson allegedly violated an order of protection. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and remanded to Genesee County Jail.

Meaghan A. Conti, 38, of Rochester, was arrested May 27 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Conti was allegedly found in possession of narcotics while being arrested on an unrelated warrant. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision.

Gary A. Rhim, 64, of Albion, was arrested May 29 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Rhim was allegedly found in possession of narcotics during a traffic stop on Aug. 12, 2024. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released.

Elise C. Maddox, 31, of Batavia, was arrested May 31 as a fugitive from justice. Maddox was located during a traffic stop and taken into custody on a warrant out of Gwinnett County, Georgia. She was arraigned and remanded to Genesee County Jail to await extradition.

Jacalyn J. Klein, 66, of Batavia, was arrested May 30 on a warrant. Klein was initially charged with harassment 2nd after an incident on East Main Street where she allegedly struck another person. The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court. She was arraigned in CAP Court and is due in Batavia City Court at a later date.

William D. Gamble, Nefetiria L. Turner, Passiona C. McConnell, and Anthony J. Terry were arrested on May 27 and charged with disorderly conduct. The arrests followed an investigation into a fight on South Main Street. All four were issued appearance tickets and released.

Joey A. Evans, 34, of Batavia, was arrested May 29 and charged with harassment 2nd. Evans allegedly threatened another person during an altercation on Jackson Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Alicia M. Lyons, 45, of Batavia, was arrested May 26 and charged with trespass. Lyons allegedly went onto the property of a business on Jackson Street where she had previously been trespassed. She was issued an appearance ticket and released. Lyons was also arrested May 12 and charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly threatening another person during an altercation on West Main Street. She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Justine D. Wood, 38, of Batavia, and Austin A. Heideman, 27, of Batavia, were arrested May 23 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Wood and Heideman were charged following a traffic stop on West Main Street, where they were allegedly found in possession of narcotics. Both were issued appearance tickets and released.

Thomas J. Claffey, Lisa R. Richmond, and Carl T. Amesbury were arrested May 22 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. The three were charged following a traffic stop and K9 deployment on River Street, where they were allegedly found in possession of narcotics. Richmond was additionally charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, and Amesbury was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence. All three were issued appearance tickets and released. Claffey was also arrested May 12 and charged with DWI after allegedly being found intoxicated and sleeping at the wheel of a vehicle. He was issued several traffic tickets and is due in court May 27.

Amanda M. Garcia, 30, of Brockport, was arrested May 21 and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Garcia was charged after a traffic stop on East Main Street. She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Dennis R. Peters, 68, of Batavia, was arrested May 20 and charged with menacing 2nd. Peters allegedly threatened another person with a metal pipe during an argument on West Main Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released. He is due back in court June 18.

Brandon M. Kirby, 32, of Batavia, was arrested May 18 and charged with criminal mischief 4th. Kirby allegedly took a cell phone from the victim in an attempt to prevent them from calling 911 during a domestic dispute. He was arraigned in CAP Court and released.

Anthony G. Cicoria, 56, of Caledonia, was arrested May 20 and charged with petit larceny. Cicoria allegedly stole a cowboy hat from the 7-Eleven on East Main Street. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Benjamin A. Rachow, 42, of East Bethany, was arrested May 12 and charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Rachow allegedly had contact with the protected party of an order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Dawn Orlando, 55, of Batavia, was arrested and charged with offering a false instrument for filing 1st, grand larceny 4th, and welfare fraud 4th. Orlando is accused of failing to report money received from babysitting, friends, and access to cash app accounts, which allegedly resulted in her receiving $2,257.50 in public assistance benefits she was not entitled to. The charges stem from an investigation by Genesee County Social Services Investigator Sherri Sibley. Orlando was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

Michelle Mault, 39, of Corfu, was arrested and charged with welfare fraud 3rd, grand larceny 3rd, and two counts of offering a false instrument for filing, all felonies, as well as welfare fraud 5th, a misdemeanor. Mault allegedly failed to report income from employment, resulting in a SNAP overpayment of $3,705 and a HEAP overpayment of $441. The charges follow an investigation by Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi. Mault was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released on her own recognizance with a return date.

Joseph M. Tornabene, 33, of Batavia, was arrested June 5 and charged with criminal contempt 1st. Tornabene allegedly violated an order of protection by calling the protected party while incarcerated at the Genesee County Jail. He was arraigned in CAP Court and is scheduled to return to Batavia Town Court at a later date.

Mary A. Virgilio, 50, of Batavia, was arrested June 5 and charged with harassment 2nd. Virgilio allegedly punched the victim in the face following a verbal altercation on State Street Road in the Town of Batavia. She was transported to Genesee County Jail and is due to appear in CAP Court on June 6.

Timothy J. Wenzel, of Batavia, was arrested June 1 and charged with four counts of forcible touching. Wenzel is accused of inappropriately touching another employee on four separate occasions at his place of employment, without the employee’s consent. He was held at Genesee County Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court.

Mary L. Seekins, 35, of Le Roy, was arrested June 8 and charged with aggravated DWI (operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher), DWI, moving from lane unsafely, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Seekins was charged following an investigation into a property damage accident on West Bergen Road in Bergen, where she allegedly drove off the road and struck several trees. She was released on traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in Bergen Town Court on July 2 at 5 p.m..