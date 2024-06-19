Law and Order: Batavia teen accused of attacking police officers

Tacarie Broadbent

Tacarie M. Broadbent, 18, of Batavia, was arrested on May 23 on a warrant. He is charged with menacing 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, criminal mischief 4th, obstruction of governmental administration 2nd, and assault 2nd. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on May 3. Broadbent was accused of threatening another person with a knife. When police arrived on scene, he allegedly attacked and injured responding officers. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Jennifer Moore, 38, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, inadequate muffler, and insufficient tail lamp. Akeem Gibson, 34, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. A vehicle driven by Moore was stopped by deputies at 1:45 a.m. on June 1 in the area of Park Road and Oak Street, Batavia. During the traffic stop, deputies requested the assistance of Officer Stephen Quider and K-9 Batu, Batavia PD. As a result of the investigation, Moore and Gibson were accused of possessing a large quantity of narcotics. Moore and Gibson were held pending arraignment.

Norman P. Michael, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, and construction of governmental administration. Michael was arrested on May 27 after an officer working with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team allegedly witnessed Michael make a drug transaction. Michael allegedly fled from the officer and that he threw a large quantity of narcotics down a storm drain. The police did not release whether the drugs were recovered. Michael was arraigned in City Court.

Paul Harrison Pelton-Wibbe, 26, of Lewiston Road, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm or knife. At 6:35 p.m. on May 30, deputies were dispatched to the town of Alabama. The nature of the call is redacted from the press release. The suspect, Pelton-Wibbe, reportedly left on a bicycle prior to the deputies arriving. he was located but allegedly refused to stop for deputies. He was taken into custody after an alleged brief struggle. A search allegedly revealed his possession of a 4 Kung Fu Stars. A further section of the press release was redacted. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Rachel A. Baehr, 37, of Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. Baehr is accused of returning a friend's dog she was caring for. He allegedly sold the dog to another person. Baehr was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael D. Strobele, 46, of Buffalo, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Strobele is accused of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the UMMC emergency room on Sept. 23. Strobele was arrested on May 21 and issued an appearance ticket.

Samuel R. Blackshear, 23, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd and endangering the welfare of a child. Blackshear is accused of fighting and causing injury to another person while in the presence of a child. Blackshear was arraigned in City Court and was released.

Nathan W. Campbell, 43, of Batavia, is charged with burglary and petit larceny. Campbell is accused of stealing merchandise from Tops on May 11 after previously being barred from the property. He was arraigned and released. Campbell was arrested again on May 23 on a trespass charge for allegedly entering Tops again. He was issued an appearance ticket. On May 17, Campbell allegedly entered a church on East Main Street where he been previously ordered not to enter. He was charged with trespass and issued an appearance ticket. He allegedly entered the same church again and was charged again. He was also charged with open container in public. He was again issued an appearance ticket and released.

Alicia M. Lyons, 44, of Batavia, was arrested on May 14 on seven warrants. She is charged with resisting arrest after allegedly failing to appear in court on seven prior charges and fighting with an officer when the officer attempted to take her into custody in the warrants. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held in jail.

Nancy L. Lawrence, 72, of Batavia, is charged with soliciting alms. Lawrence is accused of being in the area of M&T Bank asking people for money. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Alice E. Torres, 59, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Torres is accused of hitting another person during a fight on Woodrow Road on May 12. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Katie L. Farewell, 35, of Batavia, is charged with unnecessary noise. Farewell is accused of playing loud music on May 11 in violation of Batavia Municipal Code. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Ronald W. Ball, 58, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd and harassment 2nd. Ball is accused of entering another person's residence without permission and striking and shoving that person. He was arraigned and released.

Valeria A. Antonetty, 43, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Antonetty was charged following a vehicle accident on May 11 in the drive-thru of McDonald's on East Main Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Paul W. Schwandt, 56, of Alexander, is charged with DWI. Schwandt was allegedly involved in a fight in the McDonald's parking lot on East Main Street on May 11. He was arraigned and released.

Michael C. Mirabal, 51, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on May 15. He was initially charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs on Dec. 8. He allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Jennifer L. Allegue, 52, of Batavia, was arrested on May 14 on a warrant. Allegue was initially charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd, after a traffic stop on Jan. 25. The warrant was issued after she allegedly failed to appear in court. Allegue was arraigned and released.

Garret J. Walker, 21, of West Seneca, is charged with DWI. Walker was stopped on May 7 on West Main Street by a Batavia patrol officer. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Douglas G. Goodwin, 33, of Basom, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. Goodwin is accused of driving a motorcycle in the city of Batavia on May 26 while his driver's license was restricted by more than 10 suspensions. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Alvin E. Way, 63, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Way was arrested on May 18, accused of entering a residence on River Street in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned and jailed.

Steven J. Godinho, 39, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Godinho was arrested on May 17, accused of damaging a TV during a fight on Richmond Avenue. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Donald D. Ryan, 40, of Pembroke, and Melvin G. Draper, 40, of Pembroke, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Ryan and Draper were reportedly in a vehicle stopped for an alleged infraction on May 22 in the city of Batavia. K-9 Officer Stephen Quider and K-9 Batu were requested to the scene. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and reportedly located a quantity of narcotics. Ryan and Draper were issued appearance tickets.

Alena N. Burr, 23, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Burr is accused of pushing a Batavia patrol officer on May 19 during a disturbance at a residence on South Main Street. Burr was issued an appearance ticket.

Kevin Q. Thomas, 35, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on May 22. He is charged with criminal trespass 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd. Thomas is accused of entering a residence on Feb. 10 and fighting with another person in the presence of a child. He was arraigned and released.

Justin M. Wotherspoon, 27, of Batavia, was charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Wotherspoon was arrested on May 22 and accused of violating an order of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Amanda L Dennis, 43, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dennis is accused of shoplifting at Tops. She was issued an appearance ticket.

John W Biasell, 55, of Batavia, and Bill A. Thomas, 64, of Batavia, are charged with open containers in public. They were charged on May 16. They were allegedly found in the Peace Garden with open alcoholic beverage containers. They were issued appearance tickets.

Peter C. Ayala, 59, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Ayala was stopped on May 17 on School Street by a Batavia patrol officer. He was issued several tickets and released.

Michele A. Struzyk, 64, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4 and two counts of harassment 2nd. Struzyk is accused of hitting another person and of damaging property during a fight on Richmond Avenue on May 16. Struzyk is accused of intentionally slamming a door into a responding officer. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Michael S. Mault, 29, of Batavia, is charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol. Mault was stopped on June 8 for allegedly speeding. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Jeremy Lyons, 39, of Mount Morris, was arrested on a warrant on May 18. On April 28, he was charged with DWI. A warrant was issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court. Lyons was arraigned and released.

William E. Tolliver, 61, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Tolliver was stopped on June 10 by a Batavia patrol officer on Washingto Avenue on possible vehicle and traffic law violations. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Jacob W. Patterson, 28, of Batavia, was arrested on June 7 on a warrant. Patterson was located by a Batavia patrol officer in the area of Jackson Street and Central Avenue. When the officer attempted to stop him, he allegedly ran from police. He was taken into custody in the back yard of a residence on Dawson Place. He was arraigned and released.

Ryan A. Maxwell, 20 of Batavia, is charged with two counts of harassment 2nd. Maxwell is accused of punching a male and slapping a female during an argument in Austin Park on June 6. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael S. Mattern, 50, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and trespass. Mattern is accused of refusing to leave a business on June 7 and attempting to punch an employee. He was arraigned and released.

John T. Grande, 54, of Buffalo, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. He was arrested June 5. Following an investigation by a Batavia police officer, Grande was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle on April 22 under the influence of marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Danny J. Torok, 37, of Rochester, was arrested on a warrant on June 7. Torok allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered on a driving while ability impaired by drugs charge. Torok entered to a guilty plea and was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

Dannie J. Sims, 68, of Albion, is charged with grand larceny 4th and petit larceny. He is also charged in a separate incident with petit larceny and harassment 2nd. Sims is accused of stealing a wallet from a customer at Tops. He was arrested on May 31 when he returned to Tops and was identified as the suspected thief after allegedly stealing merchandise from the store. Sims was issued an appearance ticket.

Paul W. Schwandt, 56, of Alexander, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and menacing 2nd. Schwandt is accused of threatening another person with a golf club during a confrontation on East Main Street on June 3. He was arraigned and released.

Mark A. Remington, 50, of Batavia, is charged with sex offender failure to register, 2nd offense. He was arrested on May 30. Remington is a registered sex offender. It’s alleged that Remington possessed an unregistered social media account and phone number. He was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail.

Benjamin G. Evans, 35, of Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Evans was charged on May 30 after patrol officers reportedly observed him riding a bicycle. They attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, but Evans allegedly fled from police on his bike. He was eventually taken into custody in the backyard of a residence on State Street. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jeanna M. Hattaway, 37, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Hattaway is accused of shoplifting from Family Dollar on East Main Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christopher William Fowler, 35, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI. Fowler was stopped at 7:23 on May 15 on Pearl Street, Oakfield, by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sean Michael Conway, 47, of Indian Falls Road, Pembroke, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, aggravated unlicensed operator, and unlicensed driver. Conway was stopped at 10:38 a.m. on May 17 by Deputy Jenna Ferrando on West Main Street Road, Batavia. He was held pending arraignment.

Brandon J. March, 39, of South Lyon Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. March is accused of using the Genesee County Jail 13 times to call a person he was ordered by a court to not contact. He was arrested on May 12 and held pending arraignment.

Jason W. Warner, 42, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Warner was stopped on May 31 for allegedly running a red light. She is accused of driving while intoxicated and also having switched plates on her vehicle. She was arraigned and released.

James Carl Malone, 27, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Malone is accused of striking a woman with an open hand during a disagreement at 6:45 a.m. on May 31 at a location on Clinton Street Road. He is also accused of scratching the woman on her chest. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ryan Philip-Harrison Clarke, 34, of North Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Clarke is accused of throwing objects at a moving vehicle on West Main Street, Le Roy, at 2:02 p.m. on June 3. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Layliana Monet Shine, 19, of Albion, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and harassment 2nd. Shine was charged following an incident reported at 9:18 a.m. on June 8 on Pratt Road, Batavia. She was held pending arraignment.

Laurie A. Pearse, 53, of Gabbey Road, Pembroke, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm 2nd, grand larceny 4th, and falsely reporting an incident. Peare was arrested on June 5 for allegedly stealing a firearm from a location in Pembroke. She is also accused of calling 9-1-1 to make a false report of a domestic incident to obtain a police response. Pearse was held pending arraignment.

Mark David Heidenreich, 34, of Colony Run, Attica, is charged with harassment 2nd. Heidenreich is accused of threatening to beat somebody up at 2:30 p.m. on June 9 at a location on Hyde Park in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Allyson Paige Lawrence, 29, no fixed address, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Lawrence was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine at 1:30 a.m. on June 3 on Veterans Memorial Drive. The narcotic was allegedly found in her purse during a custody search. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jordan Richard Rose, 23, of Oakfield, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Rose is accused of violating an order of protection on April 21 on Prole Road, Stafford. He was arrested on June 10. He was arraigned and released under supervision.

Christopher George Mayorga, 48, of Telephone Road, Pavilion, is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon 4th. He is accused of possessing on June 13 two shotguns and a rifle as a convicted felon. He was held pending arraignment.

Danny Devon Williams, 35, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Williams is accused of fighting at 3 p.m. on June 11 in the Genesee County Jail, resulting in an injury to another inmate. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Marissa Bea Torres, 33, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Torres is accused of breaking the windshield of a vehicle during an argument at 11:11 a.m. on June 18 at a location on Park Road, Batavia. There were allegedly two children in the victim's car at the time. She is also accused of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Andres Manuel Cabrera, 29, of Pershing Parkway, Mineola, is charged with obstructing government administration, driving left of pavement markings, unsafe passing, making a U-turn on a grade or curve, and signaling illegally from a parked position. Cabrera is accused of fleeing from a traffic stop at 8:21 on June 15. He eventually stopped on Route 5 at Boyce Road. He allegedly refused to leave the vehicle and locked the doors. He was arrested, processed at the Genesee County Jail, and released on an appearance ticket.