Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of forcibly entering residence, slashing person with knife

Tia Schmieder

Tia E. Schmieder, 33, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 1st, attempted assault 1st, criminal possession of weapon 3rd, criminal mischief 4th, and menacing 2nd. Schmieder allegedly forced her way into a person's residence on State Street and slashed that person with a knife. She was arraigned and released.

Tyquan D. Bethel, 34, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, and harassment 2nd. Bethel was arrested on Nov. 20 following a report of a disturbance on Pearl Street, Batavia. He allegedly violated an order of protection by holding a person down and refusing to let the person leave. He is also accused of preventing the person to call 9-1-1 by taking away the person's phone. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Quincy G. Styles, 26, of Batavia, is charged with robbery 3rd. Styles allegedly stole money from another person at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Nov. 21 by threatening to punch the driver if he didn't give him money. Styles was arraigned in City Court and released.

Joshua Michel

Joshua D. Michel, 34, of Batavia, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, tampering with public records 2nd, falsely reporting an incident 3rd, and endangering the welfare of a disabled person. Michel was charged after an investigation into three separate incidents at the Developmental Disabilities Services Office on New York Place in Batavia, where he was employed.

John P. Wittkopp, 41, of Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd. Wittkopp is accused of fighting with another person on Nov. 7 on Spencer Court and causing serious injury. He was arraigned in City Court and held.

Thomas J. Mitchell, 35, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and grand larceny. Mitchell is accused of stealing tools from a vehicle on Oct. 9. He was arrested on Nov. 8, arraigned in City Court and released.

Nicholas C. Kingdollar, 29, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Kingdollar is accused of sending a letter to a person he was ordered not to contact while incarcerated at the Genesee County Jail. He was arrested on Nov. 24.

Sean M. Conway, no age or residence provided, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Conway was arrested on Nov. 22 on a warrant related to an incident reported on April 26 when he was allegedly found in possession of narcotics. He was arraigned and released.

Doreen M. Boop, 61, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Boop was arrested on Nov. 22 on a warrant related to an incident reported on April 26 when she was allegedly found in possession of narcotics. She was arraigned and released.

Meaghan A. Conti, 37, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Conti was arrested on Nov. 18. Conti was allegedly found in possession of narcotics during a welfare check on East Main Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance check.

Warren T. Cotton, 47, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt 2nd. Cotton is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection. Cotton was arrested on Nov. 5 and on Nov. 18. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Brandon M. Seppe, 40, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and trespass 2nd. Seppe is accused of entering a residence on Ellicott Street in violation of protection. He was issued an appearance ticket.

William T. Hughes, 68, of Batavia, is charged with forcible touching. He was arrested on Nov. 11 in connection to an incident on East Main Street reported on Nov. 9. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jose A. Rivera, 38, of Bergen, is charged with harassment 2nd. Rivera was charged following a report of a fight on Sept. 26 at The Harvester on Harvester Avenue on Sept. 26. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Alicia M. Lyons, 45, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Lyons allegedly contact a person on Nov. 10 in violation of a stay-away order of protection. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Scott J. Hinze, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd, criminal contempt 2nd, criminal tampering 3rd, and petit larceny. Hinze was arrested on a warrant following an incident in July where he allegedly damaged and tampered with property belonging to another person in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned and released.

Curtis McCall, 37, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. McCall is accused of stealing property from Family Dollar in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Myrin D. Lumpkin, 46, of Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 27 on a warrant. Lumpkin allegedly failed to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a fight on West Main Street, Batavia, in August. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Zachary R Eichenberger, 40, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Eichenberger is accused of shoplifting from Aldi. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Lyndsay T. Young, 41, of Alexander, was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 26 charging her with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Her arrest stemmed from an investigation into an incident on July 26, where she was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine. She was arraigned and released.

Francis A. Coombs, 57, of Batavia, was arrested on Dec. 3 on a warrant. Coombs allegedly failed to appear in court on a criminal mischief 4th charge from August. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Joseph C Jeffords, 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Jeffords was charged following a traffic stop on Nov. 26 on Kingsbury Avenue, Batavia, by a Batavia patrol officer.He was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and crack cocaine. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Sarah A. Malone, 42, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 26 on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd and driving without an interlock device. The warrant stems from an incident on Aug. 30 in Batavia. Malone allegedly drove a vehicle on a suspended license and without an ignition interlock. She was arraigned and released.

Amanda S. Dombrowski, 41, of Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 26 on a warrant. She was charged with bail jumping after allegedly not appearing on prior charges. She was arrested on May 2, 2020, and charged with menacing 3rd and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Thomas E. Lowe, 65, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Lowe is accused of damaging the interior of a store on East Main Street, Batavia, on Nov. 25. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Nicholas M. Ricigliano, 40, of Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 30 on a warrant. Ricigliano is accused of failure to appear in court on a petit larceny charge from Aug. 21. He was arraigned and released.

Marissa B. Torres, 34, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Torres allegedly violated an order of protection on Nov. 12. She was arraigned and released.

Dontre R. Woods, 34, of Batavia, was arrested on Nov. 12 on a warrant. Woods allegedly failed to appear in court in August. Woods was arraigned and released.

Russell S. Neureuther, 26, of Byron, is charged with aggravated DWI. Neureuther was stopped on Nov. 2 by a Batavia patrol officer on Elm Street. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Hillary D. Russell, 31, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Russell is accused of throwing an item at another person on Nov. 7 during a fight on Hutchins Street, Batavia. Russell was arraigned in City Court and released.

Ian J. Stothers, 22, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 2nd, reckless endangerment of property, and necessary noise. Stothers and two other people are accused of damaging a parking lot belonging to the city of Batavia on Nov. 9. Strothers was arraigned and released.

Angel R. Del Valle Castillo, 18, of Batavia, is charged with possession of a forged instrument 2nd and possession of a forged instrument 3rd. Castillo was charged following a traffic stop on Nov. 3. He is accused of driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate and providing officers with a forged insurance card. He was arraigned and released.

Megan J. Courtney, 28, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th and petit larceny. Courtney is accused of allegedly stealing merchandise from Dollar General on Dec. 1. Police officers were initially unable to determine her identification, but she returned to the store the next day attempting to return the stolen items. Courtney was issued an appearance ticket.

Kody A Wenzel, 32, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on Dec. 8 and charged with criminal possession of controlled substance 7th. Wenzel was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine on Aug. 4, 2023. Wenzel was arraigned and released.

Robin F. Schmitt, 40, of Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. Schmitt is accused of stealing merchandise from Dollar General on Dec. 3. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Lisa M. Fox, 53, of Albion, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, tampering with physical evidence, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, and traffic violations. Fox was stopped on Dec. 5 on Richmond avenue and allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Dana L. Manes, 60, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Manes is accused of stealing merchandise from Tops on Dec. 10. Manes was issued an appearance ticket.