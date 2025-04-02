Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of possessing dealing-level of narcotics

Lisa M. Fox

Lisa M. Fox, 53, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Fox was arrested by a Batavia patrol officer on March 14 following a traffic stop on Clinton Street. She was allegedly found in possession of narcotics. She was arraigned and jailed.

Nicholas H. Heide, 28, of Port Jefferson, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. He was arrested March 15, accused of slashing a vehicle tire in the parking lot of Copperhead Creek. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael A. Fanizza, 31, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. He was arrested on March 14 and accused of slamming another person to the ground during a fight on Jefferson Avenue. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Bruce Warren, 62, of Batavia, is charged with sex offender failure to verify. He was arrested on March 17 and is accused of failing to verify his information, as required every 90 days as a registered sex offender. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Donyel E. Walker, 26, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Walker was arrested on March 14, accused of entering a residence in violation of a stay-way order of protection. He was arraigned and released.

Shane Anthony Porter, 54, of Roosevelt Highway, Hamlin, is charged with menacing 2nd. Porter was arrested following a report of an incident on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, at 7:44 p.m., March 22. A narrative of the events was not released. Porter was held or arraignment.

Tyler James Bull, 22, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Bull was arrested on March 25 at the Genesee County Jail in connection with an incident reported at 6:39 p.m. on Feb. 23. Bull allegedly violated an order of protection by making a phone call to the protected party. He was transported to the Town of Batavia Court and arraigned.

Megan June Courtney, 29, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Courtney was arrested on March 28. He is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection at 9:54 a.m. on March 26 at a location on West Main Street Road, Batavia.

Garrett Michael Pyc, 33, of South Lake Road, Pembroke, is charged with issuing a bad check. Pyc was arrested on March 28. Pyc is accused of issuing a bad check at 6:51 p.m. on Jan. 8 at a location on South Lake Road, Pembroke.

Dylan Jay Carli, 18, of Route 20, Pavilion, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and harassment 2nd. Carli was arrested on March 28 after deputies responded to a location on Linwood Road, Pavilion, to investigate a harassment complaint. He is accused of damaging property and harassing another person. He was held pending arraignment.

Daniel Francis Bower, 70, of Antlers Drive, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving while using a mobile phone, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and moving from lane unsafely. At 4:13 p.m. on March 30, Bower was allegedly involved in an accident on North Byron Road, Elba. The accident was investigated by Deputy Zachary Hoy. Bower was issued an appearance ticket.

Lee Carl Zimmerman, 54, of South Lake Avenue, Bergen, is charged with DWI, moving lane unsafely, and inadequate plate lamps. Zimmerman was stopped at 10:02 p.m. on March 31 on South Lake Avenue, Bergen, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was held pending arraignment.

Tanisha A. Nealy, 36, of Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant on March 16. Nealy was initially arrested on July 31 and charged with menacing 2nd and criminal possession of a weapon 3rd. She allegedly threatened another person with a knife. She was arraigned and released.

Christian Pierre-Louis, 27, of Batavia, was charged with DWI. Pierre-Louis was stopped on March 15 by a Batavia patrol officer on South Main Street. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Kyle W. Nash, 37, of Le Roy, was arrested on March 18 on a warrant. Nash allegedly failed to appear in court on traffic tickets issued on Jan. 10. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Bill A. Thomas, 65, of Batavia, was arrested on March 14 on two warrants. He was previously charged with trespass and criminal trespass 3rd in separate cases. He allegedly failed to appear in court. He was arraigned in City Court and released.