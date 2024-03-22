Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of repeatedly trespassing at Kwik Fill

Alicia M. Lyons, 44, of Batavia, is charged with four counts of trespass and one count of obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Between March 11 and March 13, Lyons was arrested four times for allegedly trespassing at Kiwik Fill after being previously banned from the property. She allegedly fled from police officers when they attempted to take her into custody. She was arraigned and released.

Trevor N. Christman, 33, of Batavia, is charged with exposure of a person. Christman is accused of exposing himself in a public place on March 14. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Martin J. Rodgers, 40, of Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment 2nd. Rodgers is accused of throwing a mobile phone at a 15-year-old child during a disturbance on Summit Street on March 16. He was arraigned and released.

Janell M. Sauer, 48, was arrested on March 13 on a warrant. Sauer was initially charged on Nov. 10 with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 3rd. The warrant was issued after she allegedly failed to appear in court. Sauer was arraigned and released.

Brian A. Powell, 64, of Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd. On Feb. 28, patrols responded to Oak Street and West Main Street for a report of a person slumped over the wheel of a car. When officers made contact with the driver, he allegedly drove away, leading police on a short pursuit. The driver stopped the vehicle on Central Avenue but refused to exit the car. The driver was removed from the vehicle by officers and placed under arrest and identified as Powel. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Keonon S Williams, 46, is charged with petit larceny. Williams is accused of stealing license plates from another person and refusing to return them. He was arraigned and released.

Misty R. Scutt, 34, of Akron, was arrested on March 11 on a warrant. Scutt was initially charged with driving while ability Impaired by drugs on April 26. The warrant was issued after she allegedly failed to participate in a court-ordered program. Scutt was arraigned in City Court and released.