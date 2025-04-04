Law and Order: Buffalo woman accused of attempting to pass forged check at bank in Batavia

Imani Hurd

Imani I. Hurd, 23, of Buffalo, is charged with attempted grand larceny 3rd and possession of a forged instrument 2nd. Hurd is accused of attempting to cash a forged check at the M&T Bank branch in Batavia. She was arraigned and released.

Dominic O Mogavero, 20, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, conspiracy 4th, and criminal facilitation 4th. Mogavero is accused of being an accessory to a burglary on Hutchins Street on Jan. 12. He was arrested on March 24. He was arraigned and released.

Leroy Thornton, III, 34, of Batavia, is charged with sex offender failure to report change of address. Thornton, a Level 3 sex offender, was arrested March 27. He allegedly failed to report a change of address within the required 10 days. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jonathan C. Perrine, 42, of Batavia, was arrested on March 22 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief 3rd. He is accused of damaging windows on a vehicle on March 28. He was arraigned and released.

Katelyn L. Walsh, 30, of Batavia, is charged with felony DWI. Walsh was arrested on March 22 following a traffic stop by a Batavia patrol officer on Chase Park. Walsh was issued traffic tickets and released.

Rhiannon J. Graff, 44, of Batavia, is charged with DWI and petit larceny. Graff was accused of drinking and driving on March 21 after police responded to a suspicious vehicle on East Main Street. Graff is also accused of shoplifting at Quicklee's On Oak Street on March 18. She was issued appearance tickets.

Hillary D. Russell, 32, of Batavia, was charged with petit larceny. Russell is accused of stealing merchandise from Dollar General on March 19. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Brandon C. Dodd, 38, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dodd is accused of stealing merchandise from Family Dollar on March 18. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Christine J. Saab, 20, of Batavia, was arrested on March 10 on a warrant. She was initially arrested and charged with harassment 2nd, following a fight at the Mobil gas station on East Main Street. She allegedly failed to appear in court on the charge as ordered. Saab was arraigned in City Court and released.

Michael J. Hilton, 34, of Le Roy, was arrested on March 22 on a warrant charging him with petit larceny. Hilton is accused of stealing merchandise from 7-Eleven on Feb. 26. He was arraigned and released.