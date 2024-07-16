Law and Order: Driver accused of doing burnouts in drive-thru at McDonald's charged with DWI

Tyler J. Burns, 20, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Burns was arrested after Batavia patrol officers were dispatched to the McDonald's on East Main Street, where Burns was allegedly doing burnouts in the drive-thru lane on June 28 (time of day not released). He was issued an appearance ticket.

Darien L. Rhodes, 31, of Batavia, is charged with robbery 3rd, criminal contempt 1st, criminal mischief 4th, and harassment 2nd. Rhodes is accused of violating an order of protection, forcibly stealing a set of keys from another person and damaging property during a fight at a location on Oak Street. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held.

Carl E. Canterbury, 53, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th. Canterbury was arrested June 28. During a traffic stop in March, he was allegedly found in possession of what turned out to be cocaine. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Kenneth B. Jordan, 31, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd and criminal contempt 2nd. Jordan is accused of violating an order of protection and slicing the tires of a vehicle in the driveway of the person he wasn't supposed to contact. He was arraigned and released.

Shane P. Herzog, 38 of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on July 3. Herzog was previously arrested for bail jumping 3rd but allegedly failed to meet the conditions of a plea agreement. He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Reicha B. Morris, 40, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Morris is accused of shoplifting from Tops. While being taken into custody, she was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Leon C. Bloom, 42, of Penfield, is charged with DWI. Bloom was charged following a traffic accident on West Main Street, Batavia, on June 29. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joshua L. Clair, 42, of Attica, is charged with DWI. Clair was charged following a traffic stop on June 30 on East Main Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Adam J. Arsenault, 38, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Arsenault is accused of threatening a neighbor on June 29 on Hutchins Street during an argument. He was arraigned and released.

Janna Marie Stirk, 41, of Orchard Street, Albion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to obey a police officer. Stirk allegedly failed to obey traffic directions at 10:53 p.m. on July 11 at Darien Lake following a concert. Stirk was arrested following an investigation by Deputy Mason Schultz. Stirk was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.

Jeffrey Robert Roth, 58, of South Main Street, Oakfield, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Roth is accused of violating an order of protect at 7:22 on July 8 at a location on Veterans Memorial Drive. Roth was held for arraignment.

Moises Casarez, 43, of Leona Lane, Hamlin, is charged with DWI. Casarez was charged following a traffic complaint on Park Road, Batavia, at 2:20 a.m. on July 13. Sgt investigated the complaint. Mathew Clor. Casarez was held pending arraignment.

Joseph Degweck, Jr., 52, of Pine Street, East Aurora, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Degweck is accused of possession of a controlled substance at 10:20 on July 7 at a location on Main Road, Pembroke. He was held pending arraignment.

Alexander Michael Petrocci, 30, of County Road A, Farmington, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Petrocci was stopped at 10:52 p.m. on July 13 on South Lake Road, Pavilion, by Deputy Jacob Kipler. Petrocci was jailed pending arraignment.

Dawn Marie Testa-Turner, no age provided, of Johnson Hill Road, Lisle, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, running a red light, and improper left turn. Testa-Turner was stopped at 12:22 a.m. on July 13 by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell at Oak Street and Park Road, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

J.D. Monroe Johnson, 24, of Wllmae Road, Rochester, is charged with failure to pay fine by court. Johnson was arrested on a warrant following a traffic stop at midnight on Nov. 13 and turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office.