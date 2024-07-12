Law and Order: Driver accused of multiple suspensions, trying to hide identity

Douglas Grant Goodwin, Jr., 33, of Maple Road, Alabama, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal impersonation, lights that don't meet standards, and unsafe tires. Goodwin was stopped at 10:58 p.m. on July 6 on West Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Jacob Kipler. During the traffic stop, Goodwin was allegedly found to be driving on 10 or more suspensions and he allegedly attempted to misrepresent his actual name. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Nafis Ameer Jackson, 28, of Crittenden Way, Rochester, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Jackson is accused of violating a stay-away order at 1:55 a.m. on July 2 at a location on Kelsey Road, Batavia. He was held pending arraignment.

Michael Anthony Sweet, 38, of Raymond Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th. Sweet was stopped at 9:39 p.m. on July 1 by Deputy Trevor Sherwood on Oak Street, Batavia. He was allegedly found in possession of stolen property (unspecified). He was issued an appearance ticket.

Esmeralda D. Ocampo, 22, of Batavia Elba Townline Road, Elba, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlicensed driver. Ocampo was stopped at 4:09 a.m. on July 5 on Church Street in Bergen by Deputy Ryan Mullen. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jonathan Roy Beilfuss, 37, of Knollwood Drive, Buffalo, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .18 or greater. Beilfuss was stopped at 10:47 p.m. on July 3 on Route 77 in Darien by Deputy Kipler. He was issued an appearance ticket.

James Ronald Williams, 39, of John Street, Lockport, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unlicensed driver, and speeding.

Joseph Michael Degweck, 52, of Pine Street, East Aurora, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Degweck is accused of violating a stat-away order of protection at 8:20 p.m. on July 7 at a location on Main Road, Pembroke. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Phillip Louis Preston, 50, of Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, is charged with harassment 2nd. Preston is accused of harassing, with intent to alarm or annoy, a worker in a business on Bloomingdale Road at 7:01 p.m. on July 5. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Justine Danae Wood, 37, of South Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Wood was allegedly found in possession of cocaine at 4:49 p.m. on July 10 at a location on Woodland Drive, Batavia. She was held pending arraignment.

Brian Daniel Gilfilian, 44, of Northwood Drive, Greece, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and illegal turn signal. Gilfilian was stopped at 1:10 a.m. on July 10 on Oak Orchard Road, Batavia, by Deputy Mason Schultz. Gilfilian was released on an appearance ticket.

Shawn Michael Sloan, 39, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband 1st and conspiracy 5th. Sloan is accused of conspiring with another person to introduce contraband into the Genesee County Jail on June 23.

Bonnie L. Cortright, 37, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Cortight was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on July 10 on Veterans Memorial Drive. Details on Cortright's arrest were not released. Cortright was issued an appearance ticket.