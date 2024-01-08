Law and Order: Driver accused of nearly striking deputy's vehicle at more than 100 mph

Alan James Warren, 31, of Fillmore, is charged with reckless endangerment 1st, aggravated unlicensed operation, felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Warren is accused of nearly striking a deputy's vehicle while driving in excess of 100 mph at 1:11 a.m. on Dec. 30 on I-490 in Le Roy. Warren was stopped by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was held pending arraignment.

Rhonda J. Schirmer, 57, of Walnut Street, Batavia, Alyssa M. Rondon, 33, of East Main Street, Clifton Springs, and David R. Fallon, 41, of East Main Street, Clifton Springs, are charged with petit larceny, conspiracy 6th, and endangering the welfare of a child. Schirmer and Rondon are also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Schirmer, Rondon, and Fallon are accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart in the presence of a child. Schimer and Rondon were also allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. All three suspects were processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on appearance tickets.

Timothy Delshawn Cobb, no age provided, of Butler Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with reckless endangerment 1st, unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, and suspended registration. Cobb is accused of leading sheriff's deputies and Batavia police officers on a high-speed chase on the Thruway at 4:31 p.m. on Jan. 3. He was stopped by a successful deployment of spike strips by Corfu police. Cobb was held pending arraignment.

Maranda Lena Button, undisclosed age, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Button was stopped at 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 31 on Park Road, Batavia, by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun for an alleged inoperable headlamp. She was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended license.

Ronda Marie Kern, 42, of Alleghany Road, Basom, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, speed not reasonable, and moving from lane unsafely. Kern was reportedly involved in a crash on South Lake Road, Pembroke, at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 and found hiding in the woods near the crash scene. She was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

John David Bissell, 60, of North Academy Street, Wyoming, is charged with driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, ATV violation of driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely, and an ATV violation of uninsured operation. Bissell was reportedly involved in an ATV accident at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 31 on Telephone Road, Pavilion. Biseell was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released on tickets.

Garrett A. Breister, 51, of Capen Road, Brockport, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving while ability impaired by drugs and alcohol, moving from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable. Breister was reported involved in a motor vehicle accident at 10:39 p.m. on Oct. 31 on North Lake Road, Bergen. Breister was arrested on Dec. 29 following an investigation by Deputy Jonathan Dimming. He was issued tickets and released.

Angel Manuel Canales, 34, of Long Pond Road, Greece, is charged with assault 3rd and harassment 2nd. Canales allegedly punched another patron in the head, knocking him out, while at Batavia Downs, on Dec. 17 at 12:20 a.m. No release status listed.

Ebony Lauren Jenkins, 24, of Child Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Jenkins is accused of violating a court order at 8:19 p.m. on Dec. 27 at a location in Bergen. Jenkins was held pending arraignment.

Skarlette P. Tellier-Wilcox, 19, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Tellier is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart at 4:43 p.m. on Dec. 29. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Theodle Hill, Jr., 54, of Church Street, Batavia, is charged with disobeying a court mandate. Hill is accused of violating an order of protection by speaking to the protected person while at a local store at 5:28 p.m. on Dec. 27. Hill was held pending arraignment.

Zackary Charles Putney, 27, of Route 98, of Alexander, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, stopping on a highway, failure to use four way flashers. Putney was charged after deputies Jacob Kipler and Austin Heberlein located a vehicle parked on Route 33 in the Town of Pembroke at 1:29 p.m. on Jan. 1. He was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

Jonathan Will Dodson, Jr., of Chugg Road, Clarendon, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Dodson is accused of cutting the wires of an electrical harness of another person's vehicle at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 at a location on Byron Road, Byron. He was arraigned and ordered held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Mary Jenieve Almanzar, 32, of Ada Place, Buffalo, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation, uninspected motor vehicle, and inoperable brake lamp. Almanzar was stopped at 12:01 p.m. on Route 77 in Alabama, on Jan. 6 by Deputy James Stack. During the traffic stop, she was allegedly found in possession of buprenorphine-naloxone that was not prescribed to her. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Joseph Stewart, 69, of Route 19, Le Roy, is charged with harassment 2nd. Stewart is accused of striking another person across the face with a belt at a location on East Main Street, Batavia, at 8:55 a.m. on Jan. 3. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Ricky J. Smith, 33, of Lockport, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse 1st and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Smith was arrested by State Police in relation to an incident reported at noon on Oct. 26 in the Town of Darien. He was released on an appearance ticket. Troopers did not release more information.

Michael J. McCarthy, 35, of Corfu, is charged with menacing 3rd and acting in a manner injurious to a child. He was arrested by State Police in relation to an incident reported at 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 4 in the Town of Pembroke. McCarthy's bail status was not available. Troopers did not release more information.

Harold Jemison-Pointer, 30, of Buffalo, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Jemison-Pointer was stopped at 10:20 a.m. ON Jan. 1 in the Town of Le Roy by State Police. He was released on an appearance ticket.