Law and Order: Driver accused of possessing 62 grams of cocaine

Richard James Burdick, 46, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and aggravated unlicensed driver. Burdick was stopped at 6:22 p.m. on Jan. 30 on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun. Burdick was allegedly found in possession of 62 grams of cocaine. He was held pending arraignment.

Teresa K. Hillin, 41, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, driving without insurance, and driving a vehicle without an inspection sticker; Peter Dercqu, 46, of Lyndonville, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th; and Steven Hadden, 43, of Pembroke, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Hillin was reportedly the driver of a vehicle stopped by a deputy at 2:25 a.m. on Jan. 29 in Pembroke. Deputies reportedly found cocaine in the vehicle. All three occupants were processed at the Genesee County and Released.

Brevin J. Mast, 27, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd and two counts of menacing, 2nd. Mast allegedly threatened two people on Jan. 15 at a location on Trumbull Parkway, Batavia. He was jailed following his arrest.

Tyler James Bull, 22, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Bull, who is incarcerated, is accused of calling a person 142 times in violation an order of protection. he was arrested on Jan. 15. He was scheduled for arraignment.

Jacob Herbert Tillotson, 25, of Walker Road, Pavilion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Tillotson was stopped at 8:58 p.m. on Jan. 17 on Linwood Road, Le Roy, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Julie Lynn Dutton, 29, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief 4th. Dutton is accused of stealing and damaging property from the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 8200 Park Road, Batavia. She was held at the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment. Dutton was also arrested by Batavia PD on Jan. 15 and charged with two counts of petit larceny. She is accused of shoplifting from Tops. She was arraigned and held.

Jordan Nicholas Wieseltier, 43, of Route 20, Pavilion, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Wieseltier was stopped at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20 on West Main Road, Le Roy, by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Sergiy Borkowski, 44, of Branch Street, Rochester, is charged with felony DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Borkowski was reportedly involved in a one-car motor vehicle accident at 9:22 p.m. on Jan. 9 on Reuben Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, and arrested by Deputy Matthew Wesolowski following an investigation. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

William Stanley Pyszczek, 72, of Pembroke, is charged with menacing 2nd and harassment 2nd. Pyszczek is accused of brandishing a knife and threatening the life of another person at 1:57 a.m. on Jan. 27 at a location on South Lake Road, Pembroke. Pyszczek was held pending arraignment.

Joseph Michael Degweck, Jr., 52, of Pine Street, East Aurora, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Degweck is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection at 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 24 while incarcerated at the Genesee County Jail. He allegedly made third-party contact with the protected party. He was scheduled for arraignment at a later date.

Bryan Francis Walczak, 42, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI and moving from lane unsafely. Walczak was stopped at 11:43 p.m. on Jan. 26 on Alexander Road, Alexander, after the Sheriff's Office received a report of an erratic driver from a witness. Walczak was held pending arraignment.

Michael J. Difalco, 37, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration 2nd, and harassment 2nd. Difalco was allegedly involved in a disturbance on South Main Street on Jan. 9. He is accused of violating an order of protection. He allegedly fled on foot when officers attempted to take him into custody. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Joseph W. Freeman, 40, of Batavia, is charged with trespass. Freeman was allegedly on the property of the Budget Inn on Oak Street after previously being told he wasn't allowed on the property. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Joseph Hagen, 41, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Hagan was reportedly involved in a motor vehicle accident on Jan. 9 on Highland Park, Batavia. His vehicle reportedly struck multiple objects. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Sean M. Conway, 47, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Conway is accused of shoplifting from Harbor Freight on Dec. 17. He was arrested on Jan. 11. He was arraigned and released.

Michael R Marchese, 34, of Honeoye Falls, is charged with DWI. Marchese is accused of driving a vehicle on Nov. 6 at an undisclosed location in Batavia that struck a tree, light pole, and another vehicle, before leaving the scene. Marchese was issued multiple traffic tickets on Jan. 9.