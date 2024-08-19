Law and Order: Five people charged with drug possession following traffic stop

Eric J. Flowers, Randy G. Leach, Sara J. Anzalone, Christopher L. Rebmann, and Shanda L. Williams (no ages nor residences provided), are all charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. The five people were charged following a traffic stop on Aug. 5 on an undisclosed street by members of the Batavia PD NET Unit. During the stop, K-9 Batu responded to the scene and reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in side the car. Officers reported discovered crack cocaine, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. The occupants were issued appearance tickets.

Mark W. McWethy, 56, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. McWethy was arrested on Aug. 7 after police were called to the parking lot of 7-Eleven on East Main Street for a report of a person slumped over a while of a vehicle. During an investigation, police reportedly located crack cocaine and prescription pills inside the vehicle. McWethy was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.

Tanisha A Nealy, 36, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, menacing 2nd, and endangering the welfare of a child. Nealy is accused of threatening another person with a knife on July 31 during a fight on Holland Avenue. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Timothy W Szurgot, 39, no residence provided, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Szurgot is accused of stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of Quicklees on Sept. 30. He was arrested on July 16. He was arraigned and released.

Bryant W. Herdtner, 36, of Batavai, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and menacing 2nd. Herdtner is accused of threatening another person with a sledgehammer during a fight on Tracy Avenue on July 15. He was arraigned and released.

Brant G. Matthews, 29, of Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest of obstruction of governmental administration 2nd. It's alleged that Matthews fled from police on foot on July 22 when they attempted to arrest him on unrelated charges. He was issued an appearance ticket. He is also charged with petit larceny. He is accused of stealing a bicycle on East Avenue on July 20.

Mitchell D. Merrill, 38, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th and conspiracy 6th. He is also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. On July 16, Merrill was allegedly found in possession of stolen porperty in the parking lot of Speedway. He was issued an appearance ticket. On July 18, he was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine when police arrested him on unrelated chargeds. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Gregory D. Nevinger, 38, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Nevinger was arrested on July 18 for allegedly threatening another person during a fight on Bank Street. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Haley M Stempniak, 22, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Stempniak was charged following a report of an accident on East Main Street on July 17. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Ryan T Ziegler, 33, of Attica, is charged with DWI. Ziegler was charged following a report of an accident on July 20 on Wast Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Gary L Naylor, 30, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Naylor was the subject of a traffic stop on July 21 on Washington Avenue. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Nicholas C. Kingdollar, 28, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st and assault 3rd. Kingdollar is accused of fighting on July 27 with a person protected by restraining order and causing injury to that person. He was arraigned and released.

Haley M. Merrill, 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th and conspiracy 6th. Merrill was allegedly found on July 31 in possession of a stolen purse and credit cards. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Terry N. Holloway, 41, of Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, and criminal mischief 4th. Holloway is accused of stealing a motorcycle on July 23 from a residence on Wood Street. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Louis S. Szabo, 24, of Batavia, and Hillary D. Russell, 31, of Batavia, are charged with trespass. Szabo and Russell are accused of trespassing on property on Evans Street on July 24. Szabo is also charged with criminal mischief 4th. He also allegedly damaged property. They were issued appearance tickets.

Justin T. Gladney, 35, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Gladney is accused of contacted a person over social media in violation of a court order. He was arrested on July 29. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Daniel J Bakowski, 43, of West Valley, is charged with objectructing governmental administration 2nd and failure to stop at stop sign. Bakowski was arrested on July 23 after a police officer, with the City of Batavia NET Unit attempted to arrest Bakowski on several outstanding warrants. Bakowski allegedly fled from police on an e-bike, before being stopped and taken into custody. He was issued an appearance ticket and held at the Genesee County Jail, for arraignment on his warrants.

Edward D. Grant, III, 28, is charged with unlawful fleeing 3rd and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Grand is accused of fleeing from Batavia patrol officers and Sheriff's deputies on July 25. The chase passed through the city of Batavia before ending on the Thruway. Grant was issued several tickets.

Navaeh C. Welch, 19, of Batavia, and a 16-year-old female are charged with disorderly conduct. The pair were charged following an investigation in to a fight on July 20 in Austin Park. During the fight there were reportedly multiple people in the park. Both were issued appearance tickets.

Ashley T. Bowman, 19, of Batavia, was arrested on July 25 on a warrant for charges of trespass and criminal mischief 4th. Bowman is accused of entering a property on May 27 on Dewey Avenue and threw a rock at a window. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Eric A Spikes, 47, of Batavia, is charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Spikes is accused of failure to update his address as required by court order. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Dominic D Czerniak, 25, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Czerniak was arrested on July 31 and accused of enterintg another person's residence the previous day. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Todd S. Esposito, 53, of Rochester, is charged with DWI. Esposito was stopped on Aug. 2 on Clinton Street by Batavia PD. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Todd L. Kraft, 37, of Niagara Falls, is charged with DWI. Kraft was stopped on July 28 on West Main Street, by a Batavia patrol officer. He was issued several traffic tickets and released.