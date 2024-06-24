Law and Order: In separate cases, five suspected drug dealers arrested

Louvan S. "Ty" Norman, 38, of Treyer Street, Rochester, is charged with four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Norman was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant on May 29 following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force. Norman is accused of selling quantities of crack cocaine to agents of the task on four separate occasions while in the city of Batavia. He was arraigned in County Court and released under supervision.

Nathaniel L. Beglinger, 32, of Peaviner Road, Alexander, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Beglinger was arrested on May 21 on a sealed indictment warrant stemming from an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force. Beglinger is accused of selling quantities of crack cocaine in Alexander to agents of the task force. He was arraigned in County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Kyle J. Stack, 38, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Stack was arrested on June 21 on a seal indictment warrant at his place of employment. Stack is accused of selling quantities of crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force in the city of Batavia. He was arraigned in County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Andre D. Coley, 32, of South Platt Street, Albion, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Coley was arrested on May 23 on a sealed indictment warrant upon his release from custody in the Orleans County Jail on unrelated charges. Coley is accused of selling quantities of crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions in the city of Batavia. He was arraigned in County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Mathew P. Parker, 34, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance 3rd and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Parker was arrested on May 21 on a sealed indictment warrant by Batavia PD NET officers following an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force. He allegedly sold quantities of crack cocaine to an agent of the task force. He was arraigned in County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Galena Ann Esainko, 31, of Lippold Road, Darien, is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and harassment 2nd. No information was released by the Sheriff's Office on what led to the charges. The alleged incident was reported on June 19 at 8:10 p.m. at a location on Lippold Road, Darien. Esainko was held pending arraignment.

Andres Manuel Cabrera, 29, of Pershing Parkway, Mineola, is charged with attempted assault 2nd (with intent to cause injury to a police officer), criminal mischief 3rd, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, and intent to damage property. Deputies responded to the Quality Inn and Suites at 12:18 a.m. on June 17 to investigate a criminal mischief complaint. While conducting an investigation, deputies attempted to detain Cabrera. Cabrera is accused of attempting to run from officers and then fighting with officers. Hw arrested and transported to the jail for processing. He was released on an appearance ticket. The arresting officers were Deputy Jacob Kipler and Deputy Mason Schultz.

Amethyste Rose Fleming, 25, of Bowen Road, Alexander, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief 3rd. According to deputies, Flemming's child left the house unattended for hours while the temperatures exceeded 90 degrees. They also alleged Fleming's son got outside the residence unattended and walked approximately a quarter of a mile down the road with Fleming's two German Shepherds to a neighbor's house, where the dogs attacked a goat. The incident was reported at 4:39 p.m. on June 18. Fleming was transported to the jail and held pending arraignment.

Ryan Michael Bolivar, 43, of South Elm Avenue, Fresno, Calif., is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, vehicle lights not meeting standards, and drinking or using cannabis in a motor vehicle. Bolivar's vehicle was stopped at 10:17 p.m. on June 20 on Lewiston Road by Deputy Jacob Kipler. He was transported to the jail for processing and released.

Jamie L. Dalba, 42, of Pine Street, Oakfield, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Dalba was allegedly found in possession of cocaine at 3:42 a.m. on June 24 at a location on South Pearl Street, Oakfield. He was processed at the jail and released.