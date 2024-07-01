Law and Order: Inmate accused of drug possession in jail

Adam Troy Shipwash, 44, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with possession of dangerous contraband in prison 1st, possession of contraband while in prison 2nd, attempted criminal contempt 2nd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. In connection with an incident reported at 9:20 am.. on June 26, Shipwash was arrested that afternoon. Full details of the events that led to his arrest were not provided, except that he is accused of possession of a controlled substance while in the Genesee County Jail and that he attempted to contact a protected party. He was arraigned on June 27.

Allyson Paige Lawrence, 29, of Minnick Road, Lockport, is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Lawrence and Warren Thomas Cotton and Paige were located behind the strip mall at 4133 Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan at 11:40 p.m. on June 10 and allegedly found with unopened merchandise in a Walmart cart. When the subjects saw a patrol vehicle approaching, the two people started walking away. Both subjects reportedly tried to avoid the deputy and disobeyed lawful orders to stop. The subjects were detained. Upon investigation, Lawrence and Cotton were charged with petit larceny and accused of shoplifting from Walmart.

Martin James Dolivo, 66, of English Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Dolivo was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle accident at 7:31 p.m. on June 29 on Vallance Road, Le Roy. The accident was investigated by Deputy Zachary Hoy and Deputy Jonathan Dimming. Dolivo was released on appearance tickets.

Lisa Ann Strong, 41, of West Proverbers Court, Lecanto, Fla., is charged with trespass. Strong was arrested for allegedly entering private property on West Main Street Road, Batavia, after being barred from the property. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Alec R. Posa-Whittington, 24, of Briarwood Terrace, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and harassment 2nd. Posa-Whittington is accused of preventing a person from leaving a residence and from placing a call to 9-1-1 during a disturbance on Briarwood Terrace, Batavia, at 4:12 a.m. on June 29. Posa-Whittington is also accused of making unwanted physical contact with the person. Posa-Whittington was held for arraignment.