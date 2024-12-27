Law and Order: Inmate accused of possessing two mobile phones in jail

Douglas Grant Goodwin, 33, of Maple Road, Alabama, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Goodwin, currently in custody at the Genesee County Jail, made a phone call to a specific person at 11:44 a.m. on Dec. 15 in violation of an order of protection. Goodwin is also charged with promoting prison contraband 2nd. Goodwin is accused of possessing two mobile phones while being incarcerated.

Philip Roy Chin, 37, of Conrad Drive, Greece, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Chin is accused of intentionally damaging a door by kicking it multiple times at 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 15 at a location on West Main Street, Batavia.

Roy Joseph Knauss, 34, of East Main Road, Le Roy, is charged with harassment 2nd. Knauss is accused of spitting on and kicking another person during a fight at 2:55 p.m. on Dec. 15 at a location on East Main Road, Le Roy. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Linda Maria Doucette, 59, of Lake Road South, Brockport, is charged with DWI. Doucette was stopped at 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 17 following a traffic complaint on Peachey Road, Beren. Doucette was released on a ticket.

Daniel Lawrence Kensy, 41, of Schlemmer Road, Lancaster, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to keep right. Kensy was stopped at 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 18 on Pearl Street Road, Batavia, by Sgt. Mathew Clor. Kensy issued tickets and released.