Law and Order: Le Roy man charged with assault following fight at 7-Eleven in Bergen

David Jeffery Pinkerton, 32, of Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with assault 2nd and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Pinkerton is accused of fighting with two people at around 1:58 a.m. on May 18 in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven in Bergen. He allegedly caused physical injury to one person who was transported to UMMC with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. He was held pending arraignment.

Kelly J. Mungo, 49, of East Main St., Batavia, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of controlled substance 7th. Mungo was arrested due to an investigation during a traffic stop on South Lake Road, Bergen, at 4:39 p.m. on May 5 by Deputy Jonathan Dimmig. She is accused of attempting to conceal cocaine and a crack pipe on her person. Mungo was held pending arraignment. Also charged, Colleen M. Hutchinspon, 50, of Spring Street, Bergen, who was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. Hutchinson was allegedly found in possession of cocaine. She was held pending arraignment. Also charged, Timothy L. Corcoran, 61, of Maple Street, Batavia, who was charged with conspiracy 4th and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Corcoran is accused of possessing cocaine and contributing to the commission of two Class B felonies. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Kurtis Rashod Washington, 34, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd. Washington is accused of possessing 23 grams of cocaine, enough to constitute intent to sell, during a probation home visit at 10:51 a.m. on May 5 on West Main Street Road, Batavia. He was transported to the Genesee County Jail and held without bail.

David R. Cook, no age or address provided, is charged with grand larceny 2nd and fostering the sale of stolen goods. Cook was arrested on April 25 following an investigation by Erik Andre and Deputy Nicholas Charmoun into thefts from Upstate Farms Culture Products at 5011 West Ag Park Drive, Batavia. Cook is accused of stealing property that belonged to Upstate over a six-month period and selling the property for financial gain. Cook allegedly stole more than $100,000 in goods. He was arraigned and released.

Heather McGinnis, 35, of Dublin Road, Bergen, is charged with assault 3rd. McGinnis was arrested following a report at 1:15 a.m. on April 17 of a disturbance at an address on Dublin Road. She is accused of biting another person. She was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

Terrance D. Barner, 36, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Barner is accused of failing to leave the Quality Inn and Suites after being ordered to leave by deputies at 9:07 p.m. on April 21. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Casandra L. Matson, 38, of Railroad Avenue, Silver Springs, and Del John Akin, 47, of North Main Street, Silver Springs, are charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Matson and Akin are accused of skip-scanning merchandise at Walmart at 4:04 p.m. on April 23. The defendants were transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

Yulia Pityk, 24, of Silver Birch, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Yulia was stopped at 1:52 a.m. on April 25 on Route 33 in Bergen by Deputy Ryan Mullen. Pityk was released on tickets.

Cody James Nichols, 40, of Avenue A, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Nichols was allegedly found in possession of cocaine at 4:22 p.m. on May 1 at a location on Apple Tree Avenue, Bergen, by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Stephen Douglas Freeman, 54, of Conlon Road, Le Roy, is charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving with registration suspended, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and driving without insurance. Freeman was stopped at 8:29 p.m. on May 2 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. Freeman was held for arraignment.

Jennifer Lynn Maher, 42, of Prole Road, Stafford, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and no plate lamp. Maher was stopped at 1:24 a.m. on May 4 by Deputy Zachary Hoy on Clinton Street Road, Stafford. Maher was issued tickets and released.

Jason Joseph Meyer, 48, of West Avenue, Elba, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and following too closely. Meyer was stopped at 10:05 p.m. on April 18 on Veterans Memorial Drive by Deputy Alexander Hadsall. Meyer was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Dylan Michael DIbble, 29, of Pole Bridge Road, Avon, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and driving left of pavement markings. Dibble was stopped at 2:08 a.m. on May 10 on Broadway Road, Bethany, by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

Thomas Howard Forbes, 58, no address provided, is charged with DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign. Forbes was stopped at 12:57 a.m. on May 18 on Park Road by Deputy Leah Bezon. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on an appearance ticket.