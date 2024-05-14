Law and Order: Le Roy police arrest 22-year-old on strangulation, assault charges

Austin Malek

Austin Malek, 22, of North Street, Le Roy, is charged with strangulation 2nd, assault 3rd, unlawful imprisonment, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Malek is accused of assaulting a female victim at about 2 a.m. on May 2 at a location on North Street in the village of Le Roy. Le Roy patrol officers responded. According to police, the victim displayed visible injuries, and the police describe the incident as "violent." Malek was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing. He was arraigned and ordered held on $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

Brandon March

Brandon J. March, 39, of Batavia, is charged with strangulation 2nd, criminal contempt 1st, assault 3rd, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, menacing 2nd, criminal contempt 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. March is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection during an altercation On May 8 on South Lyon Street by strangling the victim, not allowing the victim to leave the residence, and striking the victim multiple times, causing an injury. March is also accused on the previous day of damaging a car wind belonging to the same victim. He was arraigned and jailed on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond. March was arrested on similar charges in January.

Shawn Sloan

Shawn M. Sloan, 39, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, menacing 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, and harassment 2nd. Sloan is accused of breaking into a residence on Porter Avenue on April 24 while in possession of a pellet gun. He was arraigned and jailed.

Benito A. Gay, 36, of Batavia, is charged with robbery 2nd and menacing 2nd. Gay is accused of using force to steal money from another person on April 21 on Hutchins Street while giving the appearance of pointing a firearm. He was arraigned and jailed.

Benito Gay

Nathaniel R. Davis, 29, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, menacing 2nd, criminal obstruction of breathing, and harassment 2nd. Davis is accused of holding a knife to the throat of another person during an incident on Porter Avenue on April 17. He also is accused of grabbing the person around the neck. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held.

Adam T. Shipwash, 44, of Batavia, is charged with attempted robbery 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, menacing 2nd, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Shipwash is accused of entering the Mobil gas station on East Main Street Batavia on April 15, brandishing a knife and demanding money from the clerk. Shipwash left the store after the clerk refused to give him any money. He was arraigned and released.

Nathaniel Davis

Sharon R. Boyer, 55, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Boyer was arrested on April 20 after she reportedly nearly struck two police officers on foot patrol in a crosswalk at Hutchins Street and Sumner Street. Boyer allegedly failed to yield to the pedestrians, and the officers told her to stop her vehicle. After speaking with her, they placed her under arrest on a charge of DWI. She was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to State Police on a warrant.

Fawn Dockstader, 37, of Batavia, is charged with arranging the welfare of a child. Dockstader is accused of digging her nails into a child's arm, grabbing the child by the hair and punching the child in the fact on April 16. Dockstader was arraigned in City Court and released.

Nicholas L. Stone, 25, of East Pembroke, is charged with DWI, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, criminal mischief and multiple traffic violations. On April 5, Batavia PD responded to a report of a fight involving several people at Copperhead Creek on West Main Street. As patrols arrived, a vehicle was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The vehicle headed southbound on South Lyon Street and failed to negotiate a turn on South Main Street, driving off the road and through a yard, causing damage to the lawn. Stone was issued an appearance ticket.

Jason E. Carpenter, 45, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Carpenter is accused of damaging a toilet inside a residence on West Main Street, Batavia. After being issued an appearance ticket, he allegedly set the ticket aflame and threw an object through a window, leading to another appearance ticket.

Adam Shipwash

Johnathan M. Falk, 25, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Falk is accused of stealing merchandise from Tops on April 7. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jeanna M. Hattaway, 37, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on April 15. The warrant stems from a traffic stop in April 2023. She is accused of possessing a controlled substance during the traffic stop. She allegedly failed to appear in court on the charge. She was arraigned and released.

Lance D. Beals, 53, of Batavia, was arrested on two warrants on April 13. The first warrant stems from an incident on July 12 when Beals allegedly stole and damaged a cell phone from a residence on East Main Street. The second warrant stems from an incident on July 30 when Beals was accused of damaging property at the same residence. He was issued appearance tickets in both cases. He allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. He was arraigned and released.

Shane R. Reisman, 54, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Reisman is accused of stealing property from Tops. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Tiffany M. Macey, 32, of Batavia, was arrested on April 8 on a warrant. Macey was ordered to appear in court following a traffic stop on July 3. She allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. She was arraigned and released.

Ann M. Capuano, 39, of Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, and endangering the welfare of a child. Capuano is accused of damaging a neighbor's door and threatening the neighbor with a hammer while in the presence of a child on April 11. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael R. Ostrander, 59, of Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt 2nd. Ostrander is accused of violating an order of protection on April 12 at the Genesee County Courthouse. When officers responded to his residence to arrest him, he was allegedly found with the protected party violating the court order, leading to the second criminal contempt charge. He was arraigned and ordered held.

Eric R Sawyer, 36, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Sawyer was charged following a traffic stop by Batavia PD on Bogue Avenue. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Tanisha N. Gibson, 39, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Gibson is accused of violating an order of protection on April 8 by engaging in a verbal argument. She was arraigned and released.

John H. Bush, Jr., 40, of Batavia, was arrested on April 7 on three warrants. He is also charged with resisting arrest and escape 3rd. A Batavia patrol officer located Bush at the Mobil gas station on East Main Street. The officer began to take Bush into custody on the warrants. Bush then pulled away from the officer and attempted to run. Police were able to stop him and successfully take him into custody. He was arraigned and released.

Trevor N. Christman, 33, of Batavia, is was arrested on April 24 on a warrant. Christman was initially arrested on March 14 for allegedly exposing himself in public. He allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. He was arraigned and released.

Ricky L. Miller, 42, and Ryan M. Arner (no age provided), both of Batavia, are charged with petit larceny. Miller and Arner are accused of stealing merchandise from Tops on April 23. They were issued appearance tickets. Miller was turned over to the Sheriff's Office on an open warrant.

Mark A. Remington, 50, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Remington is accused of stealing merchandise from Qucklee's on Oak Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Robert B. Elliott, 50, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd and obstructing government administration 2nd. On April 19, police responded to a report of a disturbance inside a residence on Hutchins Street. Elliott is accused of pushing another person and then resisting officers' attempts to detain him. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Shamond R. Adams, 27, of Batavia, was cited on April 21 for a barking dog violation. Adams is accused of allowing his dog to bark continuously. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Shawn T. Rushok, 25, of Batavia, is charged with failure to register within 10 days as a sex offender. Rushok is accused of failing to register a Snapchat account as required as a registered sex offender. He was also charged with offering a false instrument for filing 1st for allegedly submitting false payment records to probation as proof of employment. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Miyear M. White, 22, of Buffalo, was arrested on April 26 on two warrants. In one warrant he is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th. In the other, he is charged with petit larceny. He is accused of stealing a credit card on Feb. 12 and using the card in a local store. He was arraigned and released.

Nicholas J. Wright, 31, of Pavilion, is charged with DWI. He was stopped on April 28 for allegedly speeding on Ellicott Street. Following the traffic stop, he was arrested and issued an appearance ticket.

Julie L. Williams, 29, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Williams allegedly sent numerous text messages to another person for "no legitimate purpose." She was issued an appearance ticket.

Paul W. Zeches, 35, of Caledonia, is charged with failure to report a change of address as a sex offender. Zeches is reportedly a Level 2 sex offender and he allegedly failed to report a change of address. He was arraigned and released.

Thomas Predmore

Thomas L. Predmore, 71, of Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 4th and petit larceny. Predmore is accused of stealing a wallet from another customer at a business on East Main Street on May 7. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Justin M. Wotherspoon, 37, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Wortherspoon is accused of pushing another person and dragging her to the ground during a fight on Clifton Avenue, Batavia, on May 7. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Jessica L. Maye, 30, of Riga, was arrested on May 5 on a warrant. Maye is accused of failure to appear on a misdemeanor traffic ticket thwas issued in February. She was arraigned and released.

Johnathan M. Falk, 25, of Batavia, was arrested on May 5 on a warrant. Falk was initially charged with petit larceny on April 23. He was accused of stealing merchandise from tops. He allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. He was arraigned and released.

Perrion T. Swan, 33, of Rochester, was arrested on April 27 on a warrant. He allegedly failed to appear on a traffic ticket that was issued in August. He was arraigned and released.

Nathan W. Campbell, 43, of Batavia, was arrested on May 2 on a warrant. He was initially charged with trespass on March 28. He allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Ryan Christopher Cook, 46, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with failure to report a change of address within 10 days as a registered sex offender and failure to verify address every 90 calendar days as a Level 3 registered sex offender. Cook was arrested April 23, arraigned and released.

David Andrew Zwolinski, 70, of Broadway Road, Darien, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Deputies were dispatched to Zwolinski's home at 10:50 p.m. on April 23 to investigate a reported motor vehicle accident. As a result of the investigation, Deputy Jacob Kipler arrested Zwolinski. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Brian Meyers, 53, of Bethany Center Road, Bethany, is charged with harassment 2nd. Meyers is accused of pushing another person to the ground at 6:45 p.m. on April 22 at a location on Bethany Center Road, Bethany. Meyer was held pending arraignment.

Jackie M. Shade, 34, of Le Roy, was arrested on May 6 on a warrant. Shade was issued a misdemeanor traffic ticket in March. She allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. She was arraigned and released.

Alexander James Young, 29, of East Main Street, Corfu, is charged with failure to stop at a stop sign; Young, along with David Michael Hawk, 39, of McKinley Avenue, Batavia, and Brandi Rose Hough, 29, of Bank Street, Elba, are each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Young, Hawk, and Hough were charged following a traffic stop by Deputy Jacob Kipler on East Main Street, Batavia, at 1:52 a.m. on April 25. All three were processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Fernando Campos, 28, of Flamingo Road, Sunrise, Fla., is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Campos was stopped at 12:50 a.m. on April 29 on South Lake Road, Bergen, by Sgt. Mathew Clor. Compos was released on an appearance ticket.

Matthew Joel Sanchez-Sanquiche, 27, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd, and criminal contempt, 2nd. Sanchez-Sanquiche is accused of possessing a handgun without a valid permit, also in violation of an order of protection, at 3:09 p.m. on April 23 at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. Sanchez-Sanquiche was arraigned and released.

Jason A. Armstrong, no age or residence released, is charged with an undisclosed crime. Armstrong is accused of damaging the windshield of a vehicle and punching a person in the face during a fight on Route 5 in the town of Pembroke on April 20. Armstrong was arraigned and held without bail.

Megan June Courtney, 28, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 3rd, grand larceny 4th, and criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd. On April 4, Courtney is accused of possessing a forged check and of stealing a credit card. She allegedly withdrew $7,284.5 from a victim's bank account without permission. Courtney was arrested on May 1 and held pending arraignment. Courtney was also arrested on May 7 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Courtney is accused of leaving a three-year-old child at home with no adult supervision at 6 p.m. on May 7. The child was found running outside near the residence by himself. Courtney was held pending arraignment.

Kenneth Dwright Robinson, 50, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed driver, and unsafe turn. At 2:17 a.m. on May 5, deputies were dispatched to Batavia Downs on Park Road, Batavia, for a motor vehicle accident. Robinson was charged following an investigation by Deputy Zachary Hoy. Robinson was released on an appearance ticket.

Joseph Jonathan Kuzma, 44, of Byron Holley Road, Byron, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and aggravated unlicensed operation. Kuzma was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance by Deputy Jonathan Dimming during a traffic stop at 8:01 p.m. on April 29 on Cockram Road, Byron. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Thomas Shameek Taylor, 37, of Munger Street, Bergen, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Taylor is accused of violating an order of protection at 11:55 a.m. on May 6 by communicating with the protected party. He was held pending arraignment.

Yannott Kishickatigqua Lone, 33, of Council House Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Lone is accused of entering a building on Bloomingdale Road without permission at 4:55 p.m. on April 22 and, in the process, damaged a door. Lone was arrested on May 5, transported to the Genesee County Jail, and held pending arraignment.

Ronald Paul Dixon, Jr., 45, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd. At 11:41 p.m. on May 4, Deputy Jacob Kipler observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder of West Main Street Road, Batavia, and upon investigation, determined there was evidence of assault that had just taken place inside the vehicle. Dixon was arrested, transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and held pending arraignment. Kipler was assisted in the investigation by Sgt. Mathew Clor.

Hector Martinez, Jr., 20, of Long Wood Drive, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 3rd. Martinez was allegedly found in possession of a stolen four-wheeler at 4:45 p.m. on May 2 at 8400 Buffalo Road, Bergen, by Investigator Chad Minuto and Investigator Howard Carlson. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Kathleen Melissa Pritchard, 45, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with harassment 2nd. Pritchard allegedly had physical contact with another person during a fight reported at 6:17 p.m. on May 10. Pritchard was held pending arraignment.

Todd Jeffrey Hodgins, 37, of East Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Hodgins was stopped at 9:45 p.m. on May 10 on Broadway Road, Bethany, by Deputy Joshua Brabon. He was issued an appearance ticket.