Law and Order: man accused of stabbing

Daquan Butler

Daquan J. Butler, 28, of Brooklyn, is charged with assault 1st, burglary 1st, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and endangering the welfare of a child. Butler is accused of illegally entering a residence on Liberty Street, Batavia, on Aug. 25, 2023, and stabbing an adult male inside the residence. A child was in the house at the time. Butler was located in New York City by U.S. Marshals and returned to Batavia. He was arranged in County Court and jailed.

Asa A. Wooton, 20, of Batavia, is charged with reckless endangerment 2nd, menacing 2nd, criminal possession of. weapon 4th, and criminal mischief 4th. Wooten is accused of threatening another person with a knife and damaging property on Oct. 28 during a fight on Mill Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Devonte T. Griner, 30, of Rochester, is charged with reckless endangerment 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, harassment 1st, and vehicle and traffic charges. Griner is accused of following another vehicle in the city of Batavia on Oct. 28 and using his vehicle to intentionally attempting to run the other vehicle off the road. Griner was located a short time later and taken into custody. He was arraigned and released.

Shquanebin Lone, 38, of Akron, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment 2nd. Lone is accused of unlawfully entering a dwelling on Bloomingdale Road, Basom, at 7:42 p.m. on Nov. 3. Lone allegedly committed crimes in the dwelling in the presence of a child. She was held pending arraignment.

Megan Marie Gray, 22, of Alabama, is charged with trespass. Gray was reportedly barred from Walmart and allegedly entered the store at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 6. She was released pending arraignment.

Reinaldo Aponte, 60, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 4th, DWI, unlicensed operation, stopped on a highway, and failure to signal turn. Aponte was stopped by Deputy Jeremy McClellan at 1:59 a.m. on Nov. 3 on West Main Street Road, Batavia. Apointe was arraigned and released.

Thomas Duane Booth, 48, of Conlon Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Both allegedly violated an order of protection on Nov. 12 at a location in Le Roy. He was arraigned and was released.

Paul Donald Rich, 63, of Crane Road, Medina, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Rich was arrested by Deputy Alexander Hadsall after a vehicle was found on its side at 8:57 p.m. on Nov. 12 on Knowlesville Road, Alabama. Rich allegedly had a BAC of .17. He received treatment for possible injuries in the accident at ECMC. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

John Alano Dirosa, 44, of South Main Street, Elba, is charged with assault 3rd. Dirosa was charged following an investigation into a fight reported at 9 p.m. on Nov. 12 on Main Street in Elba.

Keith A. Lowery, 55, of Little Canda Road, Bethany, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, five or more suspensions, equipment violation, and dirty/covered plate. Lowery was stopped at 1:01 a.m. on Nov. 14 on Richmond Avenue, Batavia, by Deputy Stephen Smith. Lowery reportedly had four active warrants at the time of the stop.e was held pending arraignment.

Rhiannon Joy Graff, 44, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or higher, driving without insurance, aggravated unlicensed operation, and registration suspended. Graff was stopped at 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 15 on West Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Mason Schultz. Graff was prossed at the jail and released.

Lakara Denise Johnson, 34, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving while intoxicated with a child less than 16 in the vehicle, endangering the welfare of a child, and open container. Johnson and a male passenger were reportedly involved in a physical domestic fight in a car while driving back from Rochester at 9:52 p.m. on Nov. 10, with three children in the car. The vehicle was stopped on Seven Springs Road by Deputy Jeremy McClellan. Johnson was ticketed and released.

Michael Charles Riggi, 54, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Riggi is accused of stealing $40 cash from another person while at Walmart on 3:55 p.m. on Nov. 15. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Trevon L. Armstrong, 39, of Batavia, was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 16. Armstrong was initially arrested on a charge of criminal mischief 4th, for allegedly damaging a window on Nov. 16, 2023. The warrant was issued after he allegedly failed to reappear in court. Armstrong was arraigned in and held on bail.

Justin R. Nadrowski, 32, of Oakfield, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd. Nadrowski is accused of entering the Spirit Halloween store on Oct. 26 at 1:05 a.m. through an unlocked door. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Donald D. Ryan, 41, is charged with petit larceny. Ryan is accused of taking down payment to complete work at a residence on Clifton Avenue but never showing up start the job. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Cori L Cleland, 39, of Perry, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Cleland was allegedly found unresponsive in her vehicle on Oct. 21. She was issued an appearance ticket.\

Cody A. Bush, 38, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Bush allegedly injured another person during a fight on East Avenue on Oct. 18. He was arrested on Oct. 26 and issued an appearance ticket.

Brant G. Matthews, 30, of Le Roy, was arrested on Oct. 26 on three warrants. Matthews allegedly failed to appear in court on three separate criminal cases. He was arraigned and released.

Thomas J. Mitchell, 35, of Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration. Mitchell is accused of running from police when they attempted to detain him on Oct. 20 in connection with a separate incident. He was issued an appearance ticket.