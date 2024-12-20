Law and Order (not ready)

Tyquan D. Bethel, 34, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, and harassment 2nd. Bethel was arrested on Nov. 20 following a report of a disturbance on Pearl Street, Batavia. He allegedly violated an order of protection by holding a person down and refusing to let the person leave. He is also accused of preventing the person to call 9-1-1 by taking away the person's phone. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Quincy G. Styles, 26, of Batavia, is charged with robbery 3rd. Styles allegedly stole money from another person at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Nov. 21 by threatening to punch the driver if he didn't give him money. Styles was arraigned in City Court and released.

Tia E. Schmieder, 33, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 1st, attempted assault 1st, criminal possession of weapon 3rd, criminal mischief 4th, and menacing 2nd. Schmieder allegedly forced her way into a person's residence on State Street and slashed that person with a knife. She was arraigned and released.

Joshua D. Michel, 34, of Batavia, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, tampering with public records 2nd, falsely reporting an incident 3rd, and endangering the welfare of a disabled person. Michel was charged after an investigation into three separate incidents at the Developmental Disabilities Services Office on New York Place in Batavia, where he was employed.