Nathan Lee Dunn, 20, of Prospect Avenue, Medina, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .108 or greater, aggravated unlicensed opeatertion 1st, unregistered motor vehicle, driving without financial security. At 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 2, Deputy Zachary Hoy responded to the parking lot at Batavia Downs to investigate a motor vehicle accident, as a result, Dunn was taken into custody. He was issued an appearance ticket.