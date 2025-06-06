Law and Order: Oakfield man accused of fourth DWI in 15 years

Walter B. Hale Jr., 47, of Lockport Road, Oakfield, is charged with felony DWI (with three prior convictions in 15 years), aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration, 2nd degree. Hale was stopped on Route 33 by Deputy Jacob Kipler in Batavia for traffic violations on May 24. He allegedly fled the traffic stop, leading police on a pursuit that began in West Batavia and ended on Transit Road in Orleans County. Hale was transported to Rochester Strong for treatment and later to the Genesee County Jail, where he was remanded without bail following arraignment in CAP Court.

Daquan J. Butler, of Brooklyn, is charged with assault, 2nd degree. Butler is accused of striking another inmate and causing physical injury while incarcerated at the Genesee County Jail on May 25. He was held at the Genesee County Jail.

Michael A. Fanizza, 31, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Fanizza is accused of striking another individual during a fight at the Genesee County Jail on June 4. He is scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court on June 24.

Lyndsey J. Wilcox, 41, of Washington Ave., Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt, 2nd degree. Wilcox was arrested May 25 following an investigation into an incident at the Genesee County Jail, where she allegedly entered the jail and violated a full stay-away order of protection. She was transported to the Genesee County Jail and held for arraignment.

Caleb M. Binnert, 50, of Main Street, Elba, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18% or higher, speeding, and failure to dim lights. Binnert was stopped on May 26 by Sgt. Mathew Clor on Route 98 in Elba. He was released on traffic tickets.

Benjamin L. Mattiex, 45, of Austin Street, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, and unlicensed operator. Mattiex is accused of shoplifting more than $800 worth of merchandise from Target on Veterans Memorial Drive on May 29 and then operating a vehicle with a revoked license and suspended registration. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court.

James S. Gibbs, 49, of Colony Run, Attica, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .18% or more. Gibbs was stopped at 1:35 p.m. on April 22 by Deputy Eric Meyer following an investigation into a suspicious condition at Alexander Elementary School. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Bo A. Aquila, 34, of Main Street, Alden, is charged with DWI, driving to the left of pavement markings, moving from lane unsafely, and drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway. Aquila was stopped at 2:28 a.m. on June 1 by Deputy Jacob Kipler on West Main Street Road in Batavia by Deputy Jacob Kipler for traffic violations. He was arrested, transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing, and held pending arraignment.

Gavin C. Turk, 22, of Ashview Drive, North Chili, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and speeding. Turk was stopped at 2:39 a.m. on June 3 by Sgt. Mathew Clor on Buffalo Road in Bergen. He was released on traffic tickets.