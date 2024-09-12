Law and Order: Pair accused of signing false statements after deputy responds to firearm complaint

Christine R. Brien, 53, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, and Johnathan B. White, 32, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, are charged with false written statement. AT 4:11 p.m. on Aug. 23, Deputy Alexander Hadsall was dispatched to a report of a disturbance where a male had a firearm. When Hadsall arrived on scene, he was advised the male had left the scene on foot in an unknown direction. The male returned and was placed into custody. After further investigation, Hadsall determined both subjects had signed sworn statements that were not true. They were both arrested and processed at the Genesee County and released.

Chupco Harjo, 33, Council Hosue Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with assault 2nd and criminal mischief 3rd, and Rhonda Nancy Harjo, 68, of Council Hosue Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with assault 3rd and criminal mischief 3rd. The suspects are accused of assaulting another person at 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 22 at a location on Council House Road, causing physical injury and of damaging the victim's mobile phone. Both were jailed pending arraignment.

Willie Albert Sabb, Jr., 50, unknown address, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, false personation, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, failure to stop at stop sign, speeding. Sabb was stopped at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 24 on South Lake Road, Le Roy, by Deputy Nicholas Jennings. Sabb was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a Family Court warrant. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ashley Jordan Gallagher, 35, no permanent residence, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and tampering with physical evidence. Gallagher was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine during a traffic stop at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 24 on South Lake Road, Le Roy, by Deputy Nicholas Jennings. She also allegedly had suspected drug contraband concealed on her person. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Cain Alexander Catino, 53, of Valley View Drive, Batavia, is charged with falsifying business records 1st. Catino is accused of signing a Pawn King bill of sale stating that he was the sole owner of property that was allegedly stolen. He was held pending arraignment.

Summer Rose Prentice, 31, of Drake Street, Oakfield, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Prentice is accused of intentionally damaging the property of another person at a location on Drake Street, Oakfield, at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 22. There is no release information available.

Jonathan Mathew Toledo, 32, of Victory Avenue, Hamburg, is charged with harassment 2nd. Toledo is accused of fighting at Darien Lake on Aug. 20 at 10:07 p.m. He was held for arraignment.

Jorden Elizabeth Prescott, 30, of no address listed, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and harassment 2nd. Prescott is accused of kicking and punching a victim multiple times during a fight at a location on Oak Orchard Road, Elba, at 11:48 a.m. on Aug. 24. She is also accused of breaking the victim's property. She was held pending arraignment.

Aldrin Josue Solorzano, 23, of Clifton Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Solorzano is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart at 9:52 p.m. on Aug. 23. Solorzano was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released. Also charged was Yanela Karen Molina, 23, of Clifton Avenue, Batavia.

Jennifer Jean McCarty, 52, of Macomber Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. McCarty is accused of shoplifting at Walmart on Aug. 26 at 4:32 p.m. She was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Brett Nelson Mogoffin, 49, of River Road, Pavilion, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing. Mogoffin was arrested on Aug. 29 in connection with an incident reported at 8:18 p.m. on Aug. 22 at a location on River Road, Pavilion. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Eric Nshimirimana, 28, of Churchlea Place, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Nshimirimana was topped at 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 30 on Clinton Street Road, Stafford, by Sgt. Mathew Clor. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Kathleen Melissa Pritchard, 45, Main Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd and harassment 2nd. Pritchard is accused of breaking a TV by knocking it off its stand and hitting a person multiple times in the face during a disturbance on Main Road, Stafford at 10:55 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Holly Lynn Fearby, 34, of Edwards Street, Batavia, is charged with welfare fraud 3rd and offering a false instrument for filing. Fearby is accused of failing to list sales income enabling her to received $3,505 in SNAP benefits. She was arrested on Sept. 2 and held pending arraignment.

Charles William Piehl, 56, no address given, Cohocton, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, driving on a suspended registration, and driving without insurance. Piehl was stopped at 3:04 a.m. on Aug. 3 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Deputy Soren Calderon. He was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia with narcotics residue. He was released. Also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance was Christina Maria Semmel, 21, no address given, Rochester.

Gustavo Segundo Diaz-Carvajal, 29, of Federal Drive, Batavia, is charged with assault 2nd. Diaz-Carvajal is accused of assaulting another detainee at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility at 7:35 p.m. on June 23 with the intent to cause serious physical injury. He was arrested on Sept. 4.

Louis Steven Szabo, 24, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, and Brandon Marshall Weig, 36, of Vine Street, Batavia, are charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Szabo and Weig are accused of working together to shoplift from Walmart at 5:59 p.m. on Sept. 3. They were processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.