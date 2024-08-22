Law and Order: Pembroke PTA leader accused of stealing more than $15K from treasury

Nicole M. Will, 43, of Teachers Lane, Orchard Park, is charged with grand larceny 3rd. Will is accused of stealing $15,585.07 from the Pembroke PTA bank account while serving at the PTA president and treasurer from January 2019 to April 2024. She was arrested on July 30. She was held pending arraignment.

Nathanial S. Thompson, 23, of Albion, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 34d, conspiracy 4th, criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, and grand larceny 3rd. Thompson is accused of breaking into Barrett's Batavia Marine on May 27 and stealing several guns. He was arrested on Aug. 13, arraigned in City Court, and jailed without bail.

Paul R. Hoffman, 50, of Buffalo, is charged with failure to report a change of address as a sex offender. He was arrested on Aug. 5 for allegedly moving and then allegedly failing to update his address as a Leve 2 sex offender. He was arraigned and released.

Nicole L Cramer, 34, of Batavia, was arrested on Aug. 9 on a warrant on a charge of criminal mischief 4th. Cramer is accused of damaging a door during a fight on Columbia Avenue on Feb. 22, 2022. Batavia patrol officers located cramer in a vehicle during a traffic stop on East Main Street, Batavia. She was arrigned in City Court and released.

Mark W. McWethy, 56, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. McWethy is accused of stealing merchandise from Tops on Aug. 10. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Lynn C. Fryling, 75, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Fryling is accused of threatening to shoot another person during an argument on Redfield Parkway on Aug. 8. She was issued and appearance ticket.

Edward David Grant III, 28, of Walbar Street, Rochester, is charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle 3rd, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, reckless driving, and spending. Grant is accused of fleeing from a deputy attempting to make a traffic stop at 4:24 pm. on July 25 in the Town of Stafford. He allegedly led police on a high-speed car through the town of Batavia and the city of Batavia and onto the Thruway. Grant was taken into custody on the Thruway after a spike strip was deployed. He was held pending arraignment.

Charles Wayne Mobus, 38, of Terrace Lane, Elma, is charged with harassment 2nd. Mobus was charged following a complaint of a disturbance on Park Road in the town of Batavia at 11:41 p.m. on July 26. No further details released. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Lisa J. Boyer, 48, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and failure to obey traffic device. Boyer was arrested by Deputy Ryan Mullen following a report on Route 98 in the town of Batavia of a traffic accident 10:11 p.m. on July 26. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Randal Rager Spangenberg, 49, of E. Elgin Green, Port Hueneme, Calif., and Amanda Autumn Maben, 46, of West Fifth Street, Oxnard, Calif., are each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Spangenberg was reportedly the driver, and Maben, a passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by deputies Alexander Hadsall and Matthew Wesolowski at 6:14 p.m. on July 23 on Route 77 in Pembroke. Deputies reportedly found narcotics in the vehicle. Both were held pending arraignment.

Abigail Shawn Ransom-Taylor, 32, of Plantation Boulevard, Liverpool, is charged with felony DWI and felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Ransom-Taylor was stopped at 6:41 p.m. on July 10 on Depot Street, Corfu, by Deputy Trevor Sherwood. Ransom-Taylor was arraigned on July 11 and released.

Christina M. Flagg, 43, of E. Wautoma Beach, Hilton, is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Flagg is accused of causing a disturbance at Darien Lake at 6:13 p.m. on July 27. She allegedly refused to leave the property when told to do so by Darien Lake security personnel. Flagg is also accused of resisting arrest when deputies attempted to place her into custody. Flagg was released on a appearance ticket.