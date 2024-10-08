Law and Order: Pembroke sisters accused of conspiring to shoplift from Walmart

Marlarie Joanne Smart, 37, of Pembroke, and Melani Lynn Maloney, 43, of Pembroke, are both charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Smart and Maloney, sisters, are accused of working together to steal $112.90 in merchandise from Walmart by "skip scanning" while checking out. Both were issued appearance tickets.

Joni Marie Johnson, 49, of Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with resisting arrest and petit larceny. Johnson is accused of stealing merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods at 6:20 p.m. on Oct. 4. She was held pending arraignment.

Timothy Dennis Clark, 54, of Charwood Circle, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Clark is accused of working with another person to steal merchandise from Dollar General on Townline Road, Byron at 9:26 p.m. on Sept. 30. Also charged, Ryan Michael Bobzin, 35, of West Bergen Road, Bergen.

Oliver Thomas, 33, of Elba, is charged with DWI, driving on a restricted license, following too close, and consumption of alcohol in motor vehicle. Thomas was stopped at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 2 on Route 63 in Batavia by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell.

Edward Micahel Gorski, 42, of Genesee Street, Pembroke, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Gorski is accused of violating a stay-away order by going to the protected party's residence in Pembroke at 6:21 p.m. on Oct. 3.

John Robert Kormos, 55, of Parma, Ohio, is charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Kormos was stopped at 9:24 p.m. on Oct. 5 on Oak Orchard Road, Elba, by Deputy Zachary Hoy.

Morris Marquis Taylor, 34, West Barre Road, Albion, is charged with felony DWI, speeding, and drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle. Taylor was topped at 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 6 on West Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Jacob Kipler. He was held pending arraignment.