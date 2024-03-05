Law and Order: Rochester man accused of fleeing police while in possession of large quantity of narcotics

Chad Burgess

Chad W. Burgess, 37, of St. Paul Street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd, two counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, tampering with physical evidence, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, and unlawful fleeing a police officer. Burgess is accused of fleeing a traffic stop at 1:51 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Lewiston Road, Batavia. Both deputies and troopers pursued him before being captured on Park Road, Batavia. He was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of narcotics. Burgess was held pending arraignment. The investigation was led by Deputy Ryan Mullen, assisted by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell.

Oraid Blackshear

Oraid J. Blackshear, 19, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Blackshear is accused of fleeing police on foot and resisting arrest on Feb. 16 after officers attempted to take him in custody on a warrant. He was allegedly found in possession of a loaded firearm. Blackshear was arraigned and jailed on $1,000 cash bail.

Nikkia M. Farias, 26, of Batavia, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd and resisting arrest. Farias is accused of trying to prevent police officers from arresting another person on Feb. 16 by pulling them away from officers as they attempted to take the suspect into custody. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Alan D. Tidd, 34, of Batavia, is charged with four counts of failure to register or verify as a sex offender, second offense. Tidd is accused of failing to register four internet identifiers related to social media accounts and a phone number. He was arraigned in City Court on Feb. 16 and jailed.

Wendy L. Henry, 39, of Batavia, Brian M. Raphael, 35, of Batavia, and Jessica D. Delcour, 41, of Batavia. Henry, Raphael, and Delcour are accused of illegally entering an apartment on Feb. 12 on Fisher Park. All three were issued an appearance ticket.

Lisa R. Richmond, 35, of Batavia, was charged on Feb. 14 with petit larceny. Richmond is accused of stealing money allegedly intended for a Batavia City School fundraiser. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Douglas G. Goodwin, 32, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd. Goodwin is accused of unlawfully entering a building on Harvester Avenue on Dec. 27. He was issued an appearance ticket.

John A. Cabrera, Sr., 56, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Cabrera is accused of violating a stay-away order on Feb. 11 on Washington Avenue, Batavia. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

John H. Bush, Jr., 40, of Batavia, and Jennifer K. Freeman, 40, of Batavia, were bot arrested on Feb. 15 on warrants issued by City Court. The warrants stem from a traffic stop on June 30. Bush was charged with driving on a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Free was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both are accused of failure to appear in court. They were arraigned and released.

Juan L. Figoura, 21, of Batavia, was arrested on a pair of warrants on Feb. 20. The first warrant charges Figoura with criminal contempt 1st, for allegedly violating an order of protection July 14. The other is related to an incident reported on Aug 17. Figoura is charged in that case with criminal contempt 1st, grand larceny 4th, criminal mischief 4th, petit larceny and harassment 2nd. Figoura was arraigned in City Court and remanded to the Genesee County Jail.

Ihsaan Y. Parker, 22, of Rochester, was arrested on Feb. 22 on a warrant. Parker was initially charged on Aug 2, with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and operating without a valid inspection. Parker is accused of failure to appear in court as ordered on the initial charges. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Elijah G. Schultz, 29, of Mill Street, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, uninspected motor vehicle, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operator. Schultz was stopped in the Village of Le Roy at 1:36 a.m. on Feb. 12 by Deputy Ryan Mullen. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Gregory George Goodberlet, 66, of Lyman Road, Byron, is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, unlicensed driver, and moving from lane unsafely. Goodberlet was arrested at 4:39 p.m. on Feb. 19 at a location on Lyman Road following a welfare check. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Madeline Anne Morrison, 25, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, driving on a suspended registration, and drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle on a highway. Morrison was stopped at 2:44 a.m. on Feb. 24 on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Jacob Kipler. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Michael Lous Harris, 55, of Marlbank Drive, Rochester, is charged with DWI, failure to keep right, and moving from lane unsafely. Harris was stopped at 1:19 a.m. on Feb. 25 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen, by Sgt. Mathew Clor. He was held pending arraignment.

Cody Alan Bush, Sr., 38, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with aggravated harassment 2nd. Bush is accused of threatening the life of another person during a telephone call at 8:31 a.m. on Jan. 22. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ross Conrad Poodry, 35, of Bloomingdale Road, Akron, is charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, recless driving, speed not reasonable and prudent, and failure to stop at stop sign. Poodry was reportedly involved in a property damage accident at 10:11 p.m. on Feb. 28 on Akron Road, Pembroke He was held pending arriagnment.

Victoria Helen Richards, 48, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Richards is accused of providing a child with drugs while at the Quality Inn and Suites at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27. Richards was issued an appearance ticket.

Dustin Larry Stump, 53, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and driving a vehicle without an inspection certificate. Stump was stopped at 4:10 p.m. on March 1 on Byron Holley Road, Byron, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Rosemary Renee Waters, 37, of East Main Street Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminal trespass 3rd. Waters was arrested following a traffic stop and roadside investigation by Deputy Jonathan Dimmig and Deputy Zachary Hoy on Feb. 25 at 4:05 p.m. on Beaver Meadow Road, Byron. Waters is accused of trespassing on CSX Railroad property and possessing a controlled substance. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christy Lynne Thurston, 49, of Fetzner Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, resisting arrest, open container, failure to keep right, speeding not reasonable and prudent, and moving from lane unsafely. Thurston was arrested following the report of a motor vehicle accident at 2:59 p.m. on March 3 on Lockport Road, Oakfield, investigated by Deputy Mason Schultz and Deputy Morgan Ewert. Thurston was released on an appearance ticket.

Kristen Lynn Fix, 49, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, moving from lane unsafely, and unlicensed driver. Fix was stopped at 10:12 p.m. on March 2nd, on East Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. She was held pending arraignment.

Matthew J. Callaghan, 33, of Blue Spruce Drive, Rochester, is charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and side windows not transparent. Callaghan was stopped at 12:24 a.m. on March 2 on Clay Street, Le Roy, by Deputy Carlos Ortiz Speed. He was released on an appearance ticket.