Law and Order: State Street resident accused of resisting arrest, other charges following traffic stop

Latoya Denise Jackson, 39, of State Street, is charged with resisting arrest, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, driving with a suspended v vehicle registration, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and driving without insurance. Jackson was stopped at 4:48 a.m. on Washington Avenue, Batavia, by Deputy Richard Flores. Jackson was allegedly found in possession of two different controlled substances, and she resisted arrest. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Rachelle Nicole Laney, 38, of River Road Xing, Pavilion, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, driving too slow, and equipment violation. Laney was stopped at 11:48 p.m. on Dec. 31 on Roanoke Road, Stafford, by Deputy Andrew Mullen. She was issued appearance tickets.

Kenneth Richard Sheard, 45, of South Lake Road, Bergen, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Sheard is accused of striking a person under the age of 17 at 8:37 p.m. on Jan. 1 at a location on South Lake Road, Bergen. Sheard was held pending arraignment.

David Ryan Paddock, 25, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, unregistered vehicle, speed not reasonable and prudent, and moving from lane unsafely. Paddock was reportedly involved in a property damage accident at 7:18 p.m. on Dec. 21 at a location on Warsaw Road, Le Roy and charged following an investigation by Deputy Stephen Smith. Paddock was issued traffic tickets.

Vincent James Auguliaro, 34, of Maple Street, Corfu, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Auguliaro was stopped at 12:21 a.m. on Jan. 3 on West Main Street, Corfu, by Deputy Stephen Smith. Auguliaro was issued traffic tickets.

Tyler James Bull, 22, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Bull is accused of violating an order of protection by calling another person 142 times. He was arrested at the Genesee County Jail and released back into jail custody.

Nicholas Adam Pietrzykowski, 48, of East Road, Wyoming, is charged with felony DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moving from lane unsafely. Pietrzykowski is accused of being involved in a property damage accident at 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 5 on Galloway Road and fleeing into the woods. He was taken into custody by Deputy James Stack and K-9 Rayzor. He was held pending arraignment.

Nicholas Dean Kersch, 29, of Wyoming Street, Warsaw, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, speeding, and moving from lane unsafely. Kersch was stopped at 2:21 a.m. on Jan. 5 on Lake Street, Le Roy by Deputy Zachary Hoy. Kersch was issued traffic tickets.

Hugh Michael Rohrer, 22, of Brandford Place, Buffalo, is charged with DWI, driving left of the pavement, and moving from lane unsafely. Rohrer was reportedly involved in a two-vehicle accident at 5:56 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Alleghany Road, Alabama and was charged following an investigation by Deputy Jacob Kipler.

Adrian Joseph Aughenbaugh, 27, of Columbia Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Aughenbaugh was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle stopped at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 6 on Buffalo Road, Bergen. A search allegedly located a controlled substance. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Jared Ryan Burns, no age provided, no residence provided, is charged with obstruction governmental administration 2nd, trespass, and disorderly conduct. Burns is accused of remaining at the Department of Social Services on East Main Street Road, Batavia, at 11:43 a.m. on Dec. 30. Burns was allegedly uncooperative and attempted to prevent deputies from removing him. He was jailed pending arraignment.

Travis David Gassman, 30, of Perry Road, Pavilion, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and moving from lane unsafely. Gassman was stopped at 6:38 p.m. on Jan. 11 on Perry Road, Pavilion, by Deputy Zachary Hoy. He was issued traffic tickets.

William Edward Farnsworth, 40, of Eagle Harbor Road, Barre, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, speeding, and unlicensed driver. Farnsworth was arrested on Jan. 10. He was accused of possessing cocaine during a traffic stop by Deputy Zachary Hoy at 3:24 p.m. on March 30 on Buffalo Road, Bergen. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Feyza Gabriel Osmacikli, no age provided, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Osmacikli is accused of possessing a narcotic during a traffic stop by Deputy Jeremiah Gechell at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 on Oak Street, Batavia. Osmacikli was released on an appearance ticket.

Jose Reyes Ramirez-Perez, 29, of Malone, is charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test, speeding, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Ramirez-Perez was stopped at 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 12 on West Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Soren Calderon. He was issued traffic tickets.

Claudie Vern Goodenow, Jr., 42, of Prospect Street, Attica, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation with five or more suspensions, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, lights not to standards, and no inspection sticker. Goodenow was stopped at 2:29 a.m. on Jan. 10 on Broadway Road, Bethany, by Deputy Jacob Kipler. Goodenow was issued an appearance ticket.

Jessica Lynn Goodenow, 43, of Prospect Street, Attica, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Goodenow was reportedly a passenger in a vehicle stopped at 2:29 a.m. on Jan. 10 on Broadway Road, Bethany. A search allegedly located controlled substances in the vehicle. Goodenow was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Salvatore Michael Schwable, 27, of Oakfield, is charged with possession of a forged instrument 1st and two counts of petit larceny. Schwable is accused of using counterfeit currency to purchase merchandise from a gas station on South Main Street, Oakfield at 10:58 p.m. on Nov. 28. He was arrested Jan. 13 following an investigation by Deputy Soren Calderon. He was held pending arraignment.

Warren Thomas Cotton, 47, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband 2nd. Cotton is accused of possessing homemade alcohol under the bunk of his bed at the Genesee County Jail at 7 a.m. on Jan. 14. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Cori L Cleland, 39, of Perry, is charged with DWAI drugs. Cleland was arrested Jan. 1 in connection with a vehicle accident reported in Septermber. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Davor E. Hodgson-Aguilar, 36, of Long Beach, was arrested on Jan. 8 on a warrant. Hodgson-Aguilar was initially charged with petit larceny in October of 2023. The warrant was issued for alleged failure to appear in court. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Julie L. Dutton, 29, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Dutton was allegedly involved in a fight on Jan. 2 where she grabbed and shoved another person. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Antwoine D. Lara, 28, of Endicott, was arrested on Jan. 5 as a fugitive from justice. Lara was taken into custody when Batavia PD responded to an incident on Liberty Street. During the investigations, police determined there was a warrant for her arrest issued in Pennsylvania. She was jailed pending extradition.

Zachary R. Whitehead, 31, of Batavia, is charged with criminal impersonation and multiple traffic violations. Whitehead was stopped by Batavia PD on Oct. 8 and allegedly provided officers with another person's name. He was arrested Jan. 5 and issued an appearance ticket.

Brant G. Matthews, 30, of Greece, was arrested on Jan. 3, on a warrant. The warrant stems from a traffic stop on Jan. 18, 2024. He was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Hunter M. Court, 25, of Alexander, is charged with DWI. Court was stopped on Dec. 24 on Court Street. He was issued traffic tickets.

Maresa A. Lodowski, 20, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Lodowski is accused of shoplifting from Dollar General on Dec. 29. She was issued an appearance ticket.