Law and Order: Three Batavia residents face drug charges after traffic stop

Timothy L. Corcoran, 61, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and operating an uninspected motor vehicle; Adrienne S. Bechtold, 29, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminal possession of stolen property 5th; and, Nicholas E. Patterson, 31, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. On April 13 at 9:03 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle in Le Roy on the suspicion of traffic violations. A quantity of cocaine was allegedly located in the vehicle. The three suspects were processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Steven Phillip Nasewtewa, 37, of Skye Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with reckless endangerment 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and harassment 2nd. At noon on April 7, deputies responded to a report of a fight on Bloomingdale Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. Nasewtewa is accused of hitting another person in the face and dragging the person for a short distance when the person tried to exit a vehicle. There were allegedly children present during the incident. He was arraigned and released.

Cameron Jacob Sokowlski, 32, of Harshorn Road, Batavia, is charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving, driving without an ignition interlock, and disobeying traffic control devices. Sokowlski is accused of failing to stop for a traffic stop and attempting to flee on the Thruway at 4:26 p.m. on April 11 on Route 77 in Pembroke. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Jessica Leigh Culver, 35, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Culver is accused of shoplifting from Walmart at 6:21 p.m. on April 4. She was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and released.

David W. Fruster, 62, of Portland Avenue, Rochester, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation, and speeding. Fruster was stopped at 6:14 p.m. on April 7 on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Ayrton Blankenberg. There was allegedly a court order in place prohibiting contact with the passenger in his vehicle. He was arraigned and released.

Russell Carl Dibble, 38, of Gabbey Road, Corfu, is charged with driving while impaired/alcohol. Dibble was stopped at 4:22 p.m. on April 4 on West Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Alexander Hadsall. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Mary T. Strusz, 59, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. At 3:22 p.m. on April 14, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call at a location on Main Road, Stafford. After an investigation, Strusz was accused of entering a residence in an apartment complex without permission. Strusz was arraigned and released.