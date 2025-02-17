Law and Order: Tonawanda man accused of stealing firearms from Batavia store

Malachi Nix

Malachi J Nix, 20, of Tonawanda, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 2nd, grand larceny 3rd, criminal mischief 3rd, and conspiracy 4th. Nix and another person allegedly broke into Barrett's Batavia Marine on May 27 and stole firearms. He was arrested on Jan. 21, arraigned in City Court and was remanded to the Genesee County Jail.

Clint J. Towne, 44, of Phelps Road, Batavia, and Steven M. Morales, 49, of Lewiston Road, Batavia, are charged with four counts each of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, tampering with physical evidence, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, and aggravated unlicensed operation (Morales). Towne and Morales were arrested on Feb. 13. The was the result of an investigation into the location of a wanted suspect. During a traffic stop, Towne and Morales were allegedly found in possession of 50 grams of cocaine, an ounce of fentanyl, alprazolam tables, 46 sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone strips, and mannitol. Towne is suspected of attempting to destroy evidence. Both were held pending arraignment. The investigation was conducted by Sgt. Andrew Hale, deputies Nicholas Chamoun, Alexander Hasdall, Mason Schultz, Jon Dimming, Zachary Hoy, and Nicholas Jennings.

Marc Christopher James Cook, Jr., no age provided, of Lockport Road, Alabama, was arrested on Feb. 6 on eight separate warrants by members of the Batavia Emergency Response Team (consisting of members of the Sheriff's Office and Batavia PD). The warrants were related to charges of criminal possession of a weapon 3rd and 4th, bail jumping 2nd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, bail jumping 3rd, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, and violation of a family court act. Cook was arraigned and held without bail.

Robert Maynard Smith, 73, of North Street, Blasdell, is charged with menacing 2nd. Smith is accused of wielding a box cutter knife, threatening a worker at Eagle Star Housing, 2620 West Main St., Batavia, at 6:06 p.m. on Feb. 14. Smith was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Nathan Lee Dunn, 20, of Prospect Avenue, Medina, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .108 or greater, aggravated unlicensed opeatertion 1st, unregistered motor vehicle, driving without financial security. At 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 2, Deputy Zachary Hoy responded to the parking lot at Batavia Downs to investigate a motor vehicle accident, as a result, Dunn was taken into custody. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Chad Matthew Winkelman, 32, of Fullington Road, Attica, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, moving from lane unafely, and drinking alcohol or using cannabis in a motor vehicle. Winkelman was arrested by Deputy Jacob Kipler following a report of a motor vehicle accident at 11:42 p.m. on Feb. 2 on Sandpit Road, Alexander. He was processed at the Genesee Jail and released.

Kenneth G. Muckle, 56, of Franklin Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and conspiracy 6th. Muckle is accused of stealing merchandise from a store (the Sheriff's Office withheld the name of the store) on Veterans Memorial Drive on Feb. 5. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Charles Phillip Stevens, 38, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Stevens was allegedly found in possession of buprenorphine/naloxone and cocaine during a traffic stop on Feb. 10 by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Christopher Earl Merrell, 62, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, and moving from lane unsafely. Merrell was arrested by Deputy James Stack following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident reported at 6:37 a.m. on Feb. 15 on Batavia Elba Townline Road, Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Lakeisha A Gibson, 38, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Gibson is accused of hitting another person multiple times during a fight on Bank Street on Jan. 21. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Christina M. Corde, 39, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dordes is accused of shoplifting from Dollar General on Jan. 15. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jennifer C. Moscicki, 48, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Moscicki is accused of stealing property from another person on Central Avenue in January 2022. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Julie L. Dutton, 29, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dutton is accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill to receive change at a local business on Jan. 20. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Donovan I. Reese, 18, of Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. Reese is accused of grabbing another person and applying pressure around the person's neck during a fight on Sumner Street on Jan. 16. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Thomas J. Mitchell, 35, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Mitchell was allegedly found in possession of cocaine on Nov. 8 while being arrested on an unrelated matter. He was arrested on Jan. 16 on the drug charge and issued an appearance ticket.

Hailee N. Callicutt, 24, of Batavia, was arrested on Jan. 12 on three warrants. Two warrants were related to traffic stops. She was also charged with bail jumping 3rd. She was arraigned and released.

Jacob J. Frayne, 27, of Darien, was arrested on Jan. 17 on a warrant. He allegedly failed to appear on a prior DWI arrest. He was arraigned and released.