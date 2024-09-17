Law and Order: Trio of alleged drug dealers in Batavia charged with Class A-II felonies

Amanda Sterzick

Amanda T. Sterzick, 52, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd, a Class A-II felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, conspiracy 2nd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd; Michael C. Mirabal, 51, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd, a Class A-II felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, conspiracy 2nd, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, two count of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd;

Michael Mirabal

Paul Crawford

Paul Crawford, 55, of Batavia is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd, a Class A-II felony, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, and conspiracy 2nd. On Aug. 30, the Local Drug Task Force and Batavia PD executed two search warrants on residences on Central Avenue and East Main Street, Batavia. The warrants were the result of a "lengthy narcotics investigation" that was assisted by the United States Postal Service Investigation Service into the trafficking and distribution of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency. The suspects were charged on Sept. 11. By statute, based on the A-II felony charges, the defendants were ordered held at arraignment in the Genesee County Jail pending further court appearances. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are pending.

Charles Philips Stevens, 36, and Shelby Lynn Fryer, 29, both of 11 South Main Street, Batavia, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Carl E. Canterbury, 54, and Christine M. Caplis, 44, both 61 South Main Street, Batavia, and Crystal A. Dale, 48, of Linwood Avenue, Albion, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. The arrests resulted from a narcotics investigation by the Local Drug Task Force that resulted in the Batavia Emergency Response Team executing search warrants at 11 South Main St. and 61 South Main St. in Batavia on Sept. 9. All suspects were issued appearance tickets.

Kahlan Irene VanSchaffel, 22, of undisclosed street, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. VanSchaffel was allegedly found in possession of cocaine in a quantity sufficient to constitute possession with intent to sell at 6:28 on Sept. 15, on Clinton Street Road, Stafford, by Deputy Soren Calderon. VanSchaffel was held pending arraignment.

Jakob John Howland, 22, of Stroh Road, Alexander, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Howland was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 18 at 11:18 on Stroh Road, Alexander, that was investigated by Deputy Matthew Wesolowski. Howland was released on an appearance ticket.

Susan Marie Lynch, 69, of North Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with petit larceny. Lynch is accused of shoplifting at Walmart at 4:49 p.m. on Sept. 9. Lynch was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Jacob Duane Pieri, 18, East Pleasant Avenue, Eden, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Pieri was stopped at 11:21 on Sept. 7 on Alleghany Road, Darien, by Deputy Soren Calderon. Pieri was issued an appearance ticket.

Brendan Michael Bruce, 26, of Pamela Drive, Depew, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding, and driving a vehicle without an inspection certificate. Bruce was stopped at 12:24 a.m. on Sept. 8 on Broadway Road, Darien, by Deputy Stephen Smith. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ashton Lee Mohney, 34, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Mohney is accused of shoplifting at Walmart at 10:19 a.m. on Sept. 6. Mohney was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released.

Molly Elizabeth Hebdon, 35, of unreleased street, Bethany, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Hebdon is accused of leaving her 11-year-old daughter alone at a residence on Putnam Road, Bethany, at 10:33 p.m. on Sept. 8. Hebdon was issued an appearance ticket.

Wayne Daniel Potter, 41, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with failing to register a change of address within 10 days as a sex offender. Potter was arrested at the Genesee County Jail on Sept. 9. He was held pending arraignment.

Clarence Arthur Johnson, II, of Griswold Road, Bergen, is charged with failure to appear and be photographed by law enforcement as a sex offender. Johnson was arrested on Sept 8. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Mario Richard Handley, 19, of Jackson Avenue, North Tonawanda, is charged with disorderly conduct. Handley is accused of harassing patrons at a location on Alleghany Road at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. He was allegedly engaging in fighting stances and striking passing vehicles. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jose Ranulfo Yamba-Paucar, 30, of Hinkleyville Road, Spencerport, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Yamba-Paucar was stopped at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 14 on Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia, following traffic complaints. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Terry Michael Roth, 49, of Horseshoe Lake Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Roth was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance during a probation home search of his residence. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jared Ryan Burns, 38, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Burns is accused of intentionally damaging the screen door of a residence on West Main Street Road, Batavia, at 9:43 p.m. on Sept. 12. He was held for arraignment.

Samantha Grace Reed, of Central Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Reed is accused of shoplifting at Walmart at 6:47 on Sept. 13. She was released on an appearance ticket.

The following arrests were made at the Pitbull concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Sept 6:

Gena Everet , 18, of Java, is charged with criminal trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after previously being ejected.

Michael Pellegrino-Whittmeyer , 21, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after previously being ejected.

Erin Coffey , 20, of Rochester, is charged with criminal trespass after allegedly reentering the concert venue after previously being ejected.

John Karcz, Jr., 51, of North Tonawanda, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking another person while inside the concert venue.

All suspects were issued appearance tickets.