Law and Order: Two men from Syracuse accused of grand larceny at Dick's Sporting Goods

Tabu Thihele Gaines, Jr., 24, of Armstrong Place, Syracuse, and Sosa Stroman, 24, of Herkimer Street, Syracuse, are charged with grand larceny 4th, possession of burglar tools, and conspiracy 5th. Gaines and Stroman are accused of stealing from Dick's Sporting Goods at 5:36 p.m. on April 11. They were held pending arraignment.

Tyler J. Bull, 22, and Raymond L. Keffer, Jr., 48, are both charged with assault 2nd for allegedly causing physical injuries to each other during a fight at the Genesee County Jail on an unspecified date. They were arraigned and ordered held without bail.

Jason W. Alexander, 48, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child, burglary 2nd, and criminal contempt 2nd. Alexander is accused of pushing and slapping a child on April 6 during an incident on East Main Street, Batavia. He was arraigned. An order of protection was issued. He was released. On April 7, Alexander is accused of entering a residence in violation of the order of protection. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed.

Michael A. Shetler, 34, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and aggravated family offense. Shelter is accused of violating an order of protection on March 5. He was arrested on March 3. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered jailed.

Lisa M. Fox, 53, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of controlled substance 7th, and tampering with physical evidence. On March 28, Fox was allegedly found in possession of narcotics while being arrested on an unrelated matter. She was arraigned and released.

Nathaniel R. Davis, 29, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd and criminal contempt 2nd. Davis was allegedly found inside of a residence on March 29 in violation of an order of protection while being arrested on a warrant. He was arraigned and released.

Kyler A. Boskat, 22, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, conspiracy 4th, and criminal facilitation 4th. Boskat is accused of being an accomplice in a burglary on Hutchines Street on Jan. 12. Boskat was arrested on March 28, processed at the Genesee County Jail, arraigned, and released.

Benjamin A. Rachow, 42, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd, criminal obstruction of breathing, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, and harassment 2nd. Rachow is accused of fighting on March 30 on Ellicott Street, allegedly punching one person and grabbing a second by the neck. He was arraigned and released.

David W. Rich, 74, of Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th. Rich is accused of damaging a vehicle on March 28 following an argument on West Main Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Jessica L. Culver, 35, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Culver is accused of shoplifting from Family Dollar in Batavia on March 29. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Curtis McCall, 38, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. McCall is accused of slamming another person's hand in a door during an incident on State Street on March 28. He was arraigned in City Court and released.

Lucas S Potrzebowski, 30, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Potrzebowski is accused of not returning property to a customer at UPS Store in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Raymond J. Dick, 60, of Batavia, is charged with DWAI/drugs. He was arrested on April 10 following an investigation into an allegation that he was driving while under the influence of drugs on Feb. 25. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Derrick L. Washington, 52, of Batavia, was arrested on April 8 on a warrant for petit larceny. He is accused of stealing merchandise from Dollar General on Dec. 27. He was arraigned and released.

Richard J. Burdick, 47, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. He was arrested on March 31. Burdick was allegedly found in possession of narcotics on Jan. 10 during a traffic stop on Ross Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Ali Arbai, 33, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Arbai was charged following a traffic stop on Main Street in April 6. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Michael A. Fanizza, 31, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. He is accused of damaging a door during an argument on April 6 in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned and released.

Alisia L. Compton, 40, of Orlando, Fla., was arrested on April 2 on a warrant. Compton was charged with DWI on Nov. 22, 2022 and allegedly failed to meet the conditions of her conditional discharge. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Winston A. Lockhart, 30, of Batavia, is charged with DWAI/Alcohol. Lockhart was charged following a motor vehicle accident on March 31 on March 31 on North Spruce Street, Batavia. He was issued traffic tickets and released.

Sara A. Elliott, 39, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Ellicott was arrested on April 4 following an investigation into a traffic stop on Dec. 19. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Kevin A. Cole, 46, of Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Cole was arrested on April 4, accused of failing to properly supervise a child who had run away from home numerous times. He was issued an appearance ticket.