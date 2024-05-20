Law and Order: Warrant suspect accused of possessing a controlled substance

Michael Joseph Torres, 40, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. While attempting to locate a warrant suspect, Deputy Jeremy McClellan came into contact with Torres at 2:09 p.m. on May 14 on Columbia Avenue, Batavia, who was also wanted a warrant. Torres was allegedly found in possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned and released.

Lance Donald Beals, 53, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd. Beals is accused of pointing and shooting a BB gun toward another person, placing that person in fear of injury at 7:16 a.m. on May 14 at a location on West Main Street Road, Batavia. He was arraigned and released.

Nathan Wayne Campbell, 43, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Campbell was accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart at 12:56 p.m. on May 13. He was released on an appearance ticket.