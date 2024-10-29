Law and Order: Woman accused of grand theft from local store, accompanied by child

Brigette K. Thornton, 33, of Glenhaven Drive, Amherst, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th, grand larceny 4th, and act in a manner injurious to a child less than 17. Deputies responded at 5:41 p.m. to a report of a larceny in progress at a business on Veterans Memorial Drive (the Sheriff's Office withheld the name of the business). Deputies were told the suspect fled in a white Nissan Sentra. Deputies located a vehicle matching the vehicle description within moments of the initial report. Thorton was allegedly found in possession of stolen goods with a child in the car. The value of the stolen goods was not disclosed. Thornton was issued an appearance ticket.

Johnathan David Fuhrman, 37, of Covington Road, Leicester, is charged with criminal mischief 4th, harassment 2nd, and menacing 3rd. Fuhrman was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 28 in connection with an incident reported at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2023, at a location on Park Road, Batavia. He was held pending arraignment.

Janell M. Sauer, 48, of West Main Street, Pembroke, is charged with burglary 34d and petit larceny, and Sean M. Conway, 47, of Indian Falls Road, Pembroke, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th. On Oct. 23, deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress at Walmart. Sauer allegedly walked out with $101.71 in stolen merchandise. As an asset protection agent approached her, Sauer reported walking away and dropping the bag. Conway is accused of picking up the bag, knowing it contained stolen merchandise, and leaving with it. Batavia patrol officers later located Conway on Lockport Road. Sauer had previously been barred from Walmart property. Conway was released on an appearance ticket. Sauer was located the following day, arrested, and held pending arraignment.

Marissa Bea Torres, 34, no address provided, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Torres is accused of possessing Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 17 at a location on West Main Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Peter Joseph Mancuso, 36, of Deerfield Drive, North Tonawanda, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Mancuso was arrested based on a complaint received at 9:56 a.m. on Oct. 19 at a location on X Main Street, Batavia (whether it was East or West Main was redacted from the report). No narrative was provided regarding Mancuso's conduct. He was held pending arraignment.

Susan Marie Da Silveira, 43, no permanent address, is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and trespass. Da Silveira is accused of harassing employees and customers at a gas station on Park Road, Batavia, at 6:36 p.m. on Oct. 10, and she allegedly tried to prevent deputies from arresting her. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Clarence Arthur Johnson, 66, of Griswold Road, Le Roy, is charged with a sex offender, failure to appear for a photo. Johnson was arrested on Sept. 20 on a warrant and held pending arraignment.

Joseph William Freeman, 40, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Freeman is accused of reentering Batavia Downs after being barred from the property at 8:52 p.m. on Oct. 19. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Juan Luis Figoura, 21, of Willow Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Figoura was the subject of a traffic stop at 2:21 p.m. on Oct. 23. A person he was ordered to stay away from was allegedly in the vehicle. He was held for arraignment.

Candace De Dibartolomeo, 27, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Dibartolomeo is accused of failure to properly take care of a child after deputies responded to a complaint at Big Tree Glen at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. Dibartolomeo was released on an appearance ticket.

Christopher James Johnston, 48, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Johnston allegedly entered Batavia Downs at noon on Oct. 26 after previously being barred from the facility. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Jennifer Lynne Fraser, 36, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Fraser is accused of stealing $51.20 in merchandise from Walmart at 4:17 p.m. on Oct. 28. She was released on an appearance ticket.