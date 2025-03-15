Law and Order: Woman charged with assault allegedly found in possession of narcotics

Lisa Fox

Lisa M. Fox, 53, of Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd. Fox allegedly caused an injury during a fight with another person on Feb. 6. While being processed at the Genesee County Jail, Fox was allegedly found in possession of narcotics. She was arraigned and held at the Genesee County Jail.

Donnie Armstrong, 52, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Armstrong was stopped on Feb. 5 on Law Street by members of the Batavia Police NET Unit. A K-9 was deployed. Narcotics were allegedly located in the vehicle. Armstrong was arraigned in City Court and held.

Charles P. Stevens, 36, of Batavia, and Eric J. Flowers, 37, of Batavia, are charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Stevens and Flowers are accused of intentionally damaging another person's vehicle on an unspecified date. They were issued appearance tickets.

Eric J. Flowers, 37, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, possession of stolen property 3rd, and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Flowers was arrested on Feb. 5 following an investigation into a stolen utility trailer. He was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.

Mark W. McWethy, 57, of Batavia, is charged with DWAI Drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, and aggravated unlicensed operation 1st. McWethy was charged following a welfare check on Jan. 29 at a location on Ellicott Street, Batavia. He was arraigned and jailed.

Martin J. Rodgers, 40, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st. Rodgers allegedly violated an order of protection on Jan. 28. He was arraigned and released.

Tammy J. Lord, 48, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 3rd and grand larceny 3rd. Lord allegedly illegally entered a business on Liberty Street on Dec. 22 and stole properly. She was arrested on Jan. 21, arraigned in City Court, and released.

Carissa J. Visalli, 35, of Batavia, was arrested on Feb. 23 on a warrant. She allegedly failed to appear in court on a traffic ticket. She was arraigned and released.

Inge A. Stack, 55, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Stack is accused of hitting another person in the face during a fight on Pringle Avenue. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Julie L. Dutton, 29, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dutton was arrested on Feb. 2, accused of stealing merchandise from Dollar General. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Brandie M. Sumeriski, 29, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Sumeriski is accused of slapping another person during an argument on Feb. 17 on State Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Jamesha N. Wilson, 30, of Rochester, was arrested on Feb. 18 on a warrant. Wilson allegedly failed to appear in court on a traffic ticket. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Guillermo Dediego-Reyes, 55, of Batavia, was arrested on Feb. 14 as a fugitive from justice. Dediego-Reyes was wanted on warrants out of Ohio. He was arraigned and held for extradition.

Curt A. Buchinger, 32, of Batavia, is charged with theft of services. Buchinger was arrested on Feb. 15, accused of running an extension cord from another property into his home. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Colleen M. Hutchinson, 50, of Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of controlled substance 7th. Hutchinson was stopped on Dec. 9 by a Batavia patrol officer and allegedly found in possession of narcotics. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Alicia M. Lyons, 45, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st and menacing 3rd. Lyons is accused of violating an order of protection on Feb. 3 by physically menacing another person. She was issued an appearance ticket. She was arrested again on Feb. 7 and charged with criminal contempt 1st and harassment 2nd.

Kim M Mobley, 62, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Mobley is accused of shoplifting on Feb. 11 from Aldi. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Richard J Burdick, 46, and Charles P. Stevens, 36, (no communities provided) are charged with assault 3rd. Burdick and Stevens are accused of injuring another person during a fight on South Main Street, Batavia. They were both issued appearance tickets.

Jena A. Defazio, 27, of Batavia, was arrested on Feb. 4 on a warrant. Defazio was issued a traffic ticket on Jan. 8 and allegedly failed to appear in court. Defazio was arraigned and released.

Courtney H. Kelley, 37, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Kelley is accused of shoplifting on Feb. 2 from Aldi. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Shawn M. Twardowski, 42, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Twardowski allegedly punched another person in the head on Feb. 2 during a fight on Highland Park. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Erin M. Klein, 38, of Cheektowaga, is charged with DWI. Klein was allegedly involved in a motor vehicle accident on Jan. 31 and an undisclosed location. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Roseann Cooper, 55, of Stafford, was arrested on Jan. 31 on a warrant. Cooper allegedly failed to appear on a traffic ticket issued on Jan. 4. She was arraigned and released.

Julie A. Earle, 50, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Earle is accused of shoplifting from Tops on Jan. 29. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Takari C. Blue, 23, of Batavia, is charged with DWI. Blue was stopped by a Batavia patrol officer on Jan. 31 at an undisclosed location. She was issued traffic tickets and released.

Tammy J. Dean, 54, of Alexander, is charged with DWAI drugs. Dean was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle accident on Sept. 20. He was arrested on Jan. 27, arraigned in City Court, and released.

Jaequele M. Tomlin, 30, of Batavia, turned himself in on a warrant issued following an investigation into an incident on March 26. Tomlin was allegedly found in possession of cocaine. He was arraigned and released.

Douglas G. Goodwin, Jr., 33, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Goodwin is accused of violating an order of protection. He was arrested on Jan. 7, issued an appearance ticket and released.

Brittany L. Froman, 34, of Rochester, was arrested on a warrant on Jan. 23. Froman allegedly failed to appear on narcotics charge stemming from a traffic stop on June 12. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Kimberly S. Snyder, 48, of Geneseo, was arrested on a warrant and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Snyder was allegedly found in possession of narcotics on Oct. 29. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

John W. Clack, 66, of Batavia, is charged with criminal tampering 3rd. Clack is accused of overturning another person's motorized scooter. He was arrested on Jan. 22. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Troy W. Horton, 60, of Le Roy, is charged with DWI. Horton was stopped after employees at Taco Bell called police and reported a possible intoxicated driver. Horton was issued an appearance ticket.

Catherine R. Bater, 44, of Batavia, is charged with attempted petit larceny. Bater was arrested on Jan. 25, accused of attempting to transfer money from another person's account into her Cash App. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Ronnie J. Sumeriski, 42, of Batavia, is charged with criminal tampering 3rd. Sumeriski is accused of taking the license plate off of another person's vehicle and throwing it under another car. He was also arrested on two open warrants. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

David R. Bowen, 83, of Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Bowen is accused of hitting another person during a fight on Mill Street, Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Bill A. Thomas, 65, of Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd. Thomas was found inside the City Centre Mall on Feb. 27 after previously being barred from the property. He was issued an appearance ticket. He was arrested again the next day and charged with trespass after allegedly being found in the mall again.

Shannon H. Dick, 43, and John W. Biaselli, 56, both of Batavia, are charged with petit larceny. Dick and Biaselli are accused of stealing merchandise from Dollar General. They were issued appearance tickets.

Kimberly S. Snyder, 48, of Warsaw, was arrested on Feb. 27 on a warrant. Snyder allegedly failed to appear on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. She was arraigned in City Court and released.

Tonisia R. Longhini, 32, of Alexander, is charged with DWI. Longhini was charged following a traffic stop on Feb. 22 on Walnut Street, Batavia, by a Batavia patrol officer. She was arraigned and released.

Rebecca Lee Harrington, 31, of Sweetland Road, Stafford, is charged with falsely reporting an incident. Harrington was arrested on March 11. She was released on an appearance ticket. No further details released.