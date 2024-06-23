Le Roy graduates encouraged to persevere through life's challenges, embrace happiness

Student Speaker Owen Williams

Photo by Howard Owens.

Le Roy's Class of 2024, 94 graduates strong, received words of encouragement and advice from the commencement speakers: life is hard at times, so embrace happiness, look to the future with a positive attitude, and face life with courage.

"I encourage each of you to make choices that will lead you to the experiences that will help you live your life to the absolute fullest," said Principal David Russell in his opening remarks. "Living your life to the fullest will look differently for everyone here. But I hope that each of you can find whatever experiences bring you the most joy and you embrace them."

Board of Education President Jacalyn Whiting advised the graduates that their future hinges on "attitude." Attitude, she said will determine whether they succeed or fail. It will determine their priorities, their actions, and their values.

"Life is not always easy and presents many challenges," Whiting said. "We can't always control the people, events or circumstances that surround us, but we can control the way we choose to react to them. As you continue your journey, focus on what you can control. Maintain a positive attitude. Encourage and support those around you. Be an optimistic thinker. Lean on your friends and family when you need support, develop and maintain a hopeful outlook for your future."

The class selected Michael Battaglia as the faculty speaker.

Battaglia first noted how fortunate the students are to be part of a community like Le Roy. On Friday night, top-achieving students received more than $125,000 in scholarships to assist with college or trade school.

"That awesome amount of money I just mentioned is because you had the fortunate opportunity to grow up in a community and the school community that cares about you and your success," Battaglia said. "No matter where you go or what you're doing in life, remember that the people in Le Roy are always here for you."

He encouraged the students to seek happiness and embrace happiness when they have it in their grasp.

"While it sounds simple, I hope you find happiness," Battaglia said. "And when you do, whether in your career, your relationships, where you choose to live, hold on to it when you find it. We all fail and make mistakes. Don't be afraid to make a mistake or experience failure. We've all been there. Don't fear them. But embrace the opportunities in your life that make you happy."

Now that Le Roy is on the "laud system," or as Russell referred to it in his remarks, the "Latin system," this is the first graduating class in Le Roy without a valedictorian and salutatorian speakers. Any student could apply for the student speaker roles, with the entire class voting on who the two speakers would be.

The speakers were Aubree Feeley and Owen Williams.

Feeley addressed much of her comments to the graduates who aren't being recognized as top of the class, congratulating them on their contributions to the school by being part of the community, showing up every day and participating.

Getting through high school is hard for everybody, she said. It's a lot of work. A lot of stress. It's classes and sports and musicals and other activities.

"All of these moments have brought us to the next step in our lives," Feeley said. "We have already achieved so much. So it's all the graduates, whether you are in the spotlight or not, know that your hard work is recognized that our dedication and perseverance are an inspiration to us all."

Williams said graduation marks the culmination of 13 years in school, making friends, progressing through the grades, the struggles, wins and losses that come along with that progression. Life is going to be very different from this point forward. There won't always be that sense of progression. There will be struggles and disappointments. He told his classmates to be true to themselves.

"Be true to your passions," Williams said. "Be true to your friends. Be true to your family, and live your life how you want it to be lived. Do what makes you feel fulfilled. Do what makes you happy, not what makes someone else happy. Follow your heart, and you will find purpose."

After all of the diplomas were distributed, Superintendent Merritt Holly delivered some closing remarks. He provided inspirational quotes from fictional characters and expounded on what the lessons the students could learn.

"Courage begins by trusting yourself," Holly said, quoting Yoda.

"To be successful in the military, the workforce or college, you must believe in yourself more than you ever have," Holly said. "When faced with the challenge, and moments that lie ahead for you, believe in and trust in yourself. You will have the courage and strength to face life's challenges."

Student Speaker Aubree Feeley

Photo by Howard Owens.

Board of Education President Jacalyn Whiting

Photo by Howard Owens.

Senior members of the Choir and Band perform Billy Joel's "Vienna."

Photo by Howard Owens.

Tom Feeley during the recognition of military veterans.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Kira Ryan and Anna Long, performed Abba's "Slipping Through My Finders" while graduates delivered carnations to parents and family members.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Camden P. Baris, graduating with Cum Laude honors, receiving his diploma from Principal David Russell.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Noelle Bovee, graduating with Magna Cum Laude honors

Photo by Howard Owens.