Le Roy presents the musical 'Chicago,' opening Thursday night

Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School presents "Chicago," a teen edition of the musical, this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

All show times are 7 p.m. Performances are in the school auditorium.

Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens.

The music is by John Kander, book by Fred Ebb.

The cast includes Aubrey Puccio as Velma Kelly, Anna Long as Roxie Hart, Ethan LaBarbera as Fred Casely, Jameson Zitz as Sergeant Fogarty, Kira Ryan as Matron "Mama" Morton, Judge Biviano as Amos Hart.

The artistic director is Jacqueline McLean, Joe Kusmierczak is the co-director, and the choreographer is Jessica Pcioneck.

For more information on the production, click here to read the program.

Photos by Howard Owens.