Le Roy resident facing a federal child pornography charge

A 37-year-old Le Roy resident is being accused by federal authorities of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Jordan Brodie faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison because of a prior child pornography conviction.

According to a statement by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, Brodie was using a chat application along with others who traded child pornography in May 2023, and Brodie uploaded at least one image to a different social media platform. That upload was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The State Police conducted an investigation and determined that the alleged upload took place from Brodie's home in Le Roy.

A warrant was issued, and investigators seized Brodie's phone and the contents of a social media site. Authorities say they discovered images of child pornography involving children less than 12 years old.

At the time, Broadie was under the supervision of the Genesee County Probation Department following a child pornography conviction in May 2021.

Brodie was arraigned today in U.S. District Court and ordered held in custody.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, Lyons, under the direction of Major Miklos Szoczei II, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Miraglia.