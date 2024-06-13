Le Roy senior planning to attend Syracuse to major in journalism receives William F. Brown scholarship

Susan Hartrick, board member and scholarship committee member; Rosalie Maguire-Simon, secretary and committee member; Ron Chrzanowski, VP and committee chair; Anna Long and Julie Long.

Photo by Howard Owens.

Anna Long, a senior at Le Roy High School, is the 2024 William F. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship winner.

The Jerome Foundation administers the scholarship, which is worth $1,000 a year for four years. Genesee County seniors who are planning to major in journalism, communications, marketing, or public relations are eligible for the scholarship.

Long plans to attend Syracuse University, joining the Newhouse School of Journalism, majoring in magazine, news, and digital journalism.

The scholarship honors the late Brown, a local journalist and author, one-time owner of WBTA, as well as a community leader and volunteer.

In school, she's been named to the National Honor Society and participates in the music council, senior high chorus, school musicals, jazz, varsity basketball and varsity tennis.