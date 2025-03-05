Le Roy students present an energetic adaptation of The Wizard of Oz on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

The high school musical version of The Wizard of Oz has all the elements of the classic tale of dreams and wishes and a newfound appreciation for home and family.

Le Roy Jr./Sr. High presents the L. Frank Baum classic this weekend in three performances.

The musical version of The Wizard of Oz follows the tale of Dorothy Gale, a young girl from Kansas who dreams of adventure beyond her mundane life.

Swept away by a tornado, Dorothy lands in the magical land of Oz, where she kills the Wicked Witch of the East and frees the Munchkins.

Guided by Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, Dorothy embarks on a journey along the Yellow Brick Road to find the Wizard of Oz, who she hopes can help her return home. Along the way, she meets a Scarecrow seeking a brain, a Tin Man wanting a heart, and a Cowardly Lion desiring courage.

Together, they face challenges from the Wicked Witch of the West and ultimately discover that the Wizard is a humbug, but Dorothy learns the true power to return home lies within herself. With a newfound appreciation for her life, Dorothy clicks the heels of her magical ruby slippers and says, “There’s no place like home,” returning to her family and friends in Kansas.

All three performances this week are at 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Tickets are $13 at the door for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets can also be purchased online at a slight discount.

Photos by Howard Owens.