Le Roy swimmers recognized by school board for Section V championship

Erik Fix, Gary Donofrio, Carter Fix, Lucas Morrison, Gabriel Vallese, Jack Walker, and Sara Stockwell.

Photo by Howard Owens.

The Le Roy High School members of the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy Swimming and Diving Team were honored at Tuesday's Le Roy Central School District Board of Education meeting for their Section V Class C championship.

The team went 10-1 on the season.

Coach Sara Stockwell said that accomplishment is all the more notable because the team didn't have its own pool for training this season. The Byron-Bergen pool is undergoing renovations. The team practiced in Chili.

"Ten and one is a huge improvement over last year and the year before," Stockwell said. "They were 2-10, so it's a major improvement. We were the Genesee Regional League champions, and we won the Genesee Region League meet championship, so they won the meet and the league.

She said, "Our kids swam phenomenally all season."