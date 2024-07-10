Le Roy's Regents result consistent but principal plans to push for improvement

David Russell, principal, Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School

Photo by Howard Owens.

The key takeaway from Le Roy High School Regents Exams results is that the pass rate is pretty consistent, Principal David Russell reported to the Board of Education on Tuesday.

Recent pass rate:

23-24, 88%

22-23, 82%

21-23, 88%

20-21, 79%

19-20, no test due to pandemic

18-19, 93%

Naturally, Russell said he would like to see better results.

"As a building principal, you're always going to want to strive for 100 over 100," Russell said. "I think if any principal would come in here and say otherwise, you've questioned their motivation, right? I think what I would say is, looking at this, I think it's encouraging to see passing grades staying consistent. I think one thing that we can focus on with this data is working with our department chairs next year to say, 'All right, what can we do? We have some students who scored 63 and 64. How can we support those students getting to passing?"

Russell, of course, would also like to improve the percentage of students achieving mastery grades.

"I would say that the overall goal would be to try and focus on mastery, right?" Russell said. "We can keep pushing our students to get better, and not just being complacent, looking at passing. There's always going to be room that we're striving for the highest bar that we can attain."

23-24, 26%

22-23, 28%

21-23, 32%

20-21, 31%

19-20, no test due to pandemic

18-19, 39%

Not all districts in the county have posted the Regent results yet so Russell said he can't yet offer comparables with other districts.